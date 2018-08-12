There are 32 former Arkansas players currently on NFL rosters. Here is a rundown of each player and how they performed in the first week of the preseason…

Austin Allen – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Allen did not play in the Buccaneers’ 26-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Instead, he watched from the sideline as Ryan Griffin – a five-year vet who has never appeared in a regular-season game – completed 20 of 26 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown and led the team on a game-winning field goal drive in the final minute. With starter Jameis Winston starting the season with a three-game suspension, Tampa Bay will likely keep Ryan Fitzpatrick and Griffin on the 53-man roster. That means Allen’s best shot at sticking this year is likely the practice squad. Preseason Stats: DNP

Brandon Allen – Los Angeles Rams Backup quarterback Sean Mannion got the start in the Rams’ 33-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but it was Allen who stole the show. Mannion completed just 3 of 13 passes for 16 yards and an interception in the first half, while Allen came in an completed 10 of 15 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Both quarterbacks had a fumble on a sack, as well. If those performances continue, there’s a chance Allen would win the No. 2 job behind starter Jared Goff.

Preseason Stats: 10 of 15 passing, 73 yards, 1 TD

Alex Collins – Baltimore Ravens After not playing in the Hall of Fame Game, Collins got some action in the Ravens’ 33-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He gained 26 yards on two carries, highlighted by a 23-yard scamper that started a touchdown drive. He also had a six-yard run that was eliminated by a penalty. Preseason Stats: 2 carries, 26 yards Knile Davis – Chicago Bears The Chicago Bears signed Knile Davis on Sunday. He is considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster and will probably be a special teams player if he does. Most recently, Davis spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last preseason. He has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Preseason Stats: N/A A.J. Derby – Miami Dolphins A recent foot injury kept Derby out of the Dolphins’ 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was able to participate in individual drills in practice this week. He is entering his first full season in Miami after he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos late last year. Preseason Stats: DNP Brooks Ellis – Jacksonville Jaguars Ellis missed the Jaguars’ 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints because he was in concussion protocol. The injury kept him out most of the week of practice leading up to the game. Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the New England Patriots, Ellis was cut before the season and eventually picked up and placed on the Jaguars’ practice squad last November. Preseason Stats: DNP Trey Flowers – New England Patriots After suffering a facial laceration that required three stitches on his forehead in practice last week, Flower has been limited in practice and did not dress out for the Patriots’ 26-17 win over the Washington Redskins. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Preseason Stats: DNP Keon Hatcher – Oakland Raiders Although he wasn’t targeted with any passes, Hatcher still made an impact in the Raiders’ 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions. He made a solo tackle on special teams and also picked up a nice block on a punt return. Hatcher is likely competing for the last receiver spot on the 53-man roster, but could also end up on the practice squad again. Preseason Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo) Hunter Henry – Los Angeles Chargers Henry is on the Chargers’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will eventually be placed on injured reserve (IR) after tearing the ACL in his right knee in May. Although he was set to replace future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates as Los Angeles’ No. 1 tight end this year, he will miss the entire 2018 season. Preseason Stats: N/A Cody Hollister – New England Patriots Hollister is on the Patriots’ Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a back injury that required surgery. He will miss the entire 2018 season, but his twin brother, Jacob, told reporters he is expected to make a full recovery. Hollister was an undrafted free agent who spent last year on New England’s practice squad. Preseason Stats: N/A

Bijhon Jackson – Los Angeles Chargers Jackson did not record any tackles in the Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but did have a pass breakup and quarterback hit. With some injuries along the defensive line, he has an outside shot of making the 53-man roster. The Chargers have a good history with undrafted free agents making the roster, with at least one for 21 consecutive seasons. Preseason Stats: 1 PBU, 1 QB hit Cameron Jefferson – Washington Redskins After playing only 13 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the Redskins’ 26-17 loss to the New England Patriots, Jefferson could see increased reps due to a rib injury suffered by Tyler Catalina. Preseason Stats: 1 game Denver Kirkland – Oakland Raiders Kirkland played in the Raiders’ 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions and played well. It was his first action since getting hurt in the preseason last year and missing the entire 2017 season. Despite being considered a potential starter at right tackle during the offseason, Kirkland has been playing guard. He’ll need to put together more solid performances to secure his spot on the 53-man roster, though, because he was listed as the third-team right guard on the Raiders’ first unofficial depth chart. Preseason Stats: 1 game Jeremiah Ledbetter – Detroit Lions Leading up to the Lions’ 16-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders, the two teams practices against each other and Ledbetter turned some heads with an impressive move to beat Kirkland, his former teammate. In the actual game, he made one solo tackle while playing 14 defensive snaps and one special teams snap. Preseason Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo) Josh Liddell – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Liddell made his NFL preseason debut in the Buccaneers’ 26-24 win over the Miami Dolphins, but did not record any statistics. He was waived at the end of rookie minicamp after signing with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. Even though the Buccaneers brought him back a few weeks ago, Liddell is still a long shot to make the team. Preseason Stats: 1 game, no stats Mitchell Loewen – New Orleans Saints It has been quite the offseason for Loewen. Last month, he made headlines for helping save a man’s life by pulling him out of an SUV that fell from a parking structure. A few weeks later, Loewen displayed his versatility in the Saints’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. After playing primarily defensive tackle last season, he led the team with six tackles – all solo – as a defensive end. Included in his stat line were two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Unfortunately, now he is nursing a minor injury that will cause him to miss a couple of practices. Preseason Stats: 6 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 1 QB hit

Tevin Mitchel – Oakland Raiders Although he returned to practice a few days before the Raiders’ 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions, he did not participate in the game. He had suffered a dislocated finger that didn’t require surgery. He is apparently competing for a spot at safety. Preseason Stats: DNP

Drew Morgan – Miami Dolphins Morgan played 28 snaps – more than any other Dolphins wide receiver – in Miami’s 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was targeted twice on back-to-back plays. After not hauling in a catchable ball on third-and-three, Morgan made an eight-yard reception on fourth down to keep the drive alive. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, he also made at least one good block in the run game. After spending last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, Morgan is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster in a crowded wide receiver room. Preseason Stats: 1 reception, 8 yards

Jason Peters – Philadelphia Eagles Although he was dressed out, Peters did not play in the Eagles’ 31-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off ACL and MCL surgery, the 36-year-old is still projected to be Philadelphia’s starting left tackle this season. Preseason Stats: DNP

Darius Philon – Los Angeles Chargers Philon started, but did not record any statistics in the Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. With starter Corey Liuget beginning the season on a four-game suspension, Philon is projected as the starting 3-technique for Los Angeles. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start)

Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions Playing in his first NFL game, Ragnow started at left guard and got extensive work into the second quarter of the Lions’ 16-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders, even after the other starting linemen were pulled following two series. He had a nice block to spring a 13-yard run and also plowed the way for Detroit’s lone touchdown, a 1-yard plunge. He played 26 offensive snaps and one special teams snap. Although he has settled in as the starting left guard, Ragnow has continued to take snaps as the backup center, as well. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start)

Dan Skipper – Detroit Lions Skipper played 35 offensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Lions’ 16-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders. After spending last season on the practice squad, he has quite a bit of work to do to make this 53-man roster this year, as he is listed as the third-string right guard on the depth chart. Preseason Stats: 1 game

Chris Smith – Cleveland Browns On the field for 36 snaps in the Browns’ 20-10 win over the New York Giants, Smith’s lone tackle was a fourth-down sack late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. It was against quarterback Alex Tanney and resulted in a loss of seven yards. Smith was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason and signed a three-year deal with the Browns worth $12 million back in March. Preseason Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit Martrell Spaight – Washington Redskins Spaight played 30 total snaps – 22 on defense, eight on special teams – in the Redskins’ 26-17 loss to the New England Patriots. He finished with four tackles, two of which were solo. Despite starting six games last season, Spaight is likely fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster because of the depth at linebacker in Washington. Preseason Stats: 4 tackles (2 solo)

Jeremy Sprinkle – Washington Redskins

Sprinkle got a few more reps than his former college teammate in the Redskins’ 27-16 loss to the New England Patriots, starting and playing 33 snaps on offense and four on special teams. He caught both of the passes thrown his way for a total of six yards. Unfortunately, one of his receptions came on third-and-two and he was unable to break a tackle and gain the necessary yardage. Preseason Stats: 2 receptions, 6 yards Travis Swanson – New York Jets Swanson played in the Jets’ 17-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but struggled as the backup center. Unfortunately, that was a continuation of the camp he’s put together and most projections have him not making the 53-man roster. The Jets signed him as a free agent this offseason. Swanson had some good moments with the Detroit Lions, but struggled and battled injuries in recent years. The Lions drafted Ragnow as essentially his replacement. Preseason Stats: 1 game

Robert Thomas – New York Giants Arguably the biggest play by a former Arkansas player in the first week of the season was Thomas’ sack of Baker Mayfield in the Giants’ 20-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He also had an assisted tackle in the game, but his sack got a lot of attention on social media as the former Heisman Trophy winner’s “Welcome to the NFL” moment. It came on third-and-15 and resulted in a loss of 11 yards, taking Cleveland out of field goal range. Here is video of the play:

Robert Thomas just threw Baker 😅pic.twitter.com/k7GWRYCSSN — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) August 10, 2018

Preseason Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Henre’ Toliver – Indianapolis Colts Toliver played 13 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the Colts’ 19-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with two tackles, one of which was solo. The highlight of Toliver’s camp so far came last week when he intercepted Andrew Luck. Preseason Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

David Williams – Denver Broncos Playing in the second half of the Broncos’ 42-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Williams had three carries for seven yards, highlighted by a six-yard gain on a first-and-15 play. He also made an assisted tackle while playing on the punt coverage unit. Preseason Stats: 3 carries, 7 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Jonathan Williams – New Orleans Saints Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished the game with 26 yards on four carries, with his score coming on a four-yard run. All four of his attempts came on the game-winning drive, which ended with 2:55 remaining.

Jonathan Williams gives us our first lead of the game! We're leading 24-20 with 2:45 left in the 4th quarter #NOvsJAX pic.twitter.com/jvXJDCfZDQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2018

Preseason Stats: 4 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD Deatrich Wise Jr. – New England Patriots Of the three former Razorbacks on New England’s roster, Wise was the only one who played in the Patriots’ 26-17 win over the Washington Redskins. He actually got the start at defensive end and also played some defensive tackle on passing downs. Although Wise made only one assisted tackle in the game, he has drawn praise from head coach Bill Belichick. https://twitter.com/IanSteeleABC6/status/1024670561589448704 Preseason Stats: 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 QB hit

