The first week of the NFL’s preseason is in the books. Here’s a look at how the 27 former Razorbacks performed… Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams Preseason Week 2: 9 p.m. CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Dallas (in Honolulu) Based on his performance in the Rams’ 14-3 loss to the Oakland Raiders, Allen’s spot with the Rams seems to be in peril. Entering the game after Blake Bortles at the very end of the first quarter and playing the entire second and third quarters, he completed just 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards and also fumbled. That earned him a 40.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and a spot in the “losers” section of TurfShowTimes.com’s “Winners & Losers” piece on SBNation: “Allen looks uncomfortable out there, throwing up questionable throws with little confidence in his body language. It wouldn’t be a shot if QB John Wolford passes him on the depth chart this week.” Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 28 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 6 of 12 passing (50 percent), 34 yards, 1 sack (5 yards); 5 carries, 8 yards; 1 fumble (2 fumble recoveries) Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 2: 7 p.m. CT Saturday at Texans Flowers wasn’t activated from the physically unable to perform list until Saturday, a couple days after missing the Lions’ 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He did only individual reps his first day back, but increased his workload Sunday by doing some 1-on-1 pass-rush drills against the offensive line. The highlight came on a reps against guard Graham Glasgow, when he “showed off terrific strength getting hands on Glasgow, getting the big guard unbalanced on his way by him,” according to DetroitLions.com writer Tim Twentyman. Preseason Stats: N/A Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Preseason Week 2: 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Titans In his professional debut, Froholdt was one of only eight players who didn’t miss a single single offensive snap Week 1 of the preseason, as he played all 84 snaps in the Patriots’ 31-3 win over the Detroit Lions. Although he was called for holding, a penalty that cost New England 10 yards, and gave up a quarterback hit, it was mostly a good performance from the rookie. NESN’s Doug Kyed wrote that he “was solid,” while The Athletic’s Nick Underhill wrote that he “looked like a mauler throughout the night” and MassLive’s Nick O’Malley gave him a B-plus grade. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps and earned a 73.5 overall grade.

Guys, look at Hjalte Froholdt turning out the 1-tech to open the hole for Brossette. Strike, leverage, drive, finish. Clinical.



Good block on the second level by Ryan Izzo too. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/PSDA9QK1dQ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 10, 2019

Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 84 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2: 7 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Broncos It seems as thought Greenlaw has made quite the impression in San Francisco and continued his good play in the 49ers’ 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He started at sam linebacker and led the team with six total tackles, including one on the punt coverage unit. There was one stretch on the opening drive of the game in which he made tackles on four straight plays. Two of those came on pass plays and he brought down the receiver for no yards after the catch. His tackle for a loss came in the second quarter, immediately following a play on which he received a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Another negative in his performance came when he bit on a play-action fake and gave up a long catch.

Is that @DreGreenlaw making another big play? Get used to it @49ers fans pic.twitter.com/HRgKvZRHdH — Ryan Varella (@49ersfaithful88) August 12, 2019

Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 29 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 2: 7 p.m. CT Thursday (ESPN) at Cardinals Just as he did last preseason, Hatcher performed really well in the Raiders’ 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with two receptions for a team-high 45 yards, hauling it passes of 27 and 18 yards. The 27-yard catch was quite impressive - as seen below - and he also had a 7-yard catch that was erased thanks to an illegal use of hands penalty by a teammate. Another highlight from Hatcher’s performance was a touchdown saving tackle following an interception, which is in the second video below. Pro Football Focus gave him a 75.7 grade, which was the highest among Oakland’s offensive players with at least 25 snaps.

Perfectly executed "Sluggo" route that may have been 6 points if Glennon gets that out in front more.



Keon Hatcher had 8 receptions for 128 yards and 3 tds in last seasons final preseason game. Has to be considered a long shot but did initially make the final 53 last year. pic.twitter.com/LEc8vVRXML — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) August 11, 2019

Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 32 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 45 yards; 1 carry, 0 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo) Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Week 2: 3 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Saints After managing to return for the playoffs despite tearing his ACL last offseason, Henry seems to be healthy once again and played the first couple of series in the Chargers’ 17-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He played just 12 snaps, but caught both of the passes thrown his way. The first was good for six yards and a first down on the third play of the game and the second was a 9-yard gain to set up a second-and-one. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 12 offensive snaps; 2 receptions, 15 yards Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans Preseason Week 2: 6 p.m. CT Saturday vs. Patriots Although considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster, Hollister helped his case in the Titans’ 27-10 win over the Eagles. He hauled in four receptions for 58 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The performance earned him an 89.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the second highest grade on Tennessee’s offense. Some of his catches were quite impressive and they can be watched in the videos below:

Logan Woodside (@LwoodsideQB5) making a connection with Cody Hollister (@C_hollister81) in Preseason Week 1.



Touchdown 🙌🏾 #TENvsPHI pic.twitter.com/F2PVCisiZm — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 9, 2019

#Titans wide receiver Cody Hollister impressed on Thursday night, making several difficult catches and finishing with 4 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. All four catches plus a drawn PI penalty below... @C_hollister81 #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/FoT4aXUB6D — Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) August 11, 2019

Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 25 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 4 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD Bijhon Jackson - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 2: 6 p.m. CT Friday vs. Bills Playing nose tackle, Jackson got 28 defensive snaps in the Panthers’ 23-13 win over the Chicago Bears. The only play he made was a good one, as he met running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. at the line of scrimmage for no gain to start a drive early in the fourth quarter. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 28 defensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 2: 7 p.m. CT Thursday (ESPN) at Cardinals Kirkland started at right guard in the Raiders’ 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams and played 44 of 73 offensive snaps. Some of the time he missed was due to an injury, but he eventually returned to the game. He is currently competing with veteran Jordan Devey for the replacement job for injured starter Gabe Jackson. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 44 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps Jeremiah Ledbetter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 2: 6:30 p.m. CT Friday vs. Dolphins After catching the attention of his coaches in practice, Ledbetter did well in 38 defense snaps of the Buccaneers’ 30-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He stopped Benny Snell for no gain for his only official tackle, but he also brought down the former Kentucky standout behind the line of scrimmage for an assisted tackle for loss that was wiped out by a teammate’s penalty. Ledbetter is currently projected to make the 53-man roster by The Athletic’s Greg Auman. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 38 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Mitchell Loewen - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 2: 7 p.m. CT Saturday at Texans Loewen got a lot of action in the Lions’ 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots, playing 53 of the 84 defensive snaps, but managed just one quarterback hit on former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham. According to The Athletic’s Chris Burke, he is one of six defensive lineman vying for what could be one spot on the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 53 defensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps; 1 QB hit Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Week 2: 6 p.m. CT Thursday at Jaguars Peters did not play in the Eagles’ 27-10 loss to the Titans. That is not surprising considering he is entering his 16th season in the NFL. Preseason Stats: N/A

Darius Philon - Arizona Cardinals Preseason Week 2: N/A (released) Just a couple days after starting as a defensive end and playing just the opening series of the Cardinals’ 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Philon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club in May. Less than 24 hours later, Philon - who signed a two-year, $10 million contract this offseason and was a projected starter - was released by Arizona. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 8 defensive snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo) Ryan Pulley - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 2: 6 p.m. CT Friday vs. Bills Pulley was one of the Panthers’ top cornerbacks in terms of playing time in their 23-13 win over the Chicago Bears. He played 39 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps, making two solo tackles in the process. It seems that he got banged up, though, as he was spotted on the rehab side of the field and not dressed out during Sunday’s practice. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 39 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo) Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 2: 7 p.m. CT Saturday at Texans Making the move from left guard to his natural center position, Ragnow got the start, but played only five snaps - all on the opening drive - in the Lions’ 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 5 offensive snaps

Santos Ramirez - New York Jets Preseason Week 2: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Falcons Despite being an undrafted free agent, Ramirez got quite a few reps in the Jets’ 31-22 loss to the New York Giants. In fact, his 39 defensive snaps - out of 62 - were the second most on the team and he made three solo tackles. The team seems to like what they’ve seen from Ramirez, as he was the second-team strong safety ahead of third-year pro Doug Middleton. However, he did give up a touchdown reception to Bennie Fowler on a nice throw by Daniel Jones.

Santos Ramirez thought he had good coverage on Bennie Fowler. But Daniel Jones fit a TD pass into a small window. The Jets safety and his teammates came away impressed by the rookie QB: “I feel like his accuracy was amazing. That was a hell of a throw." https://t.co/hjdoBPIeQ3 pic.twitter.com/e2ad03uiFa — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2019

Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 39 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (3 solo)

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Preseason Week 2: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Ravens Ramsey was active in his NFL debut, playing more than half the defensive snaps as an outside linebacker in the Packers’ 28-26 win over the Houston Texans. He notched a sack when he brought down Joe Webb III for a loss of eight yards, a play that set up a third-and-long and eventually led to a punt. On one of his eight special teams snaps, Ramsey notched a tackle on the punt coverage unit. One negative of his performance was that he was called for illegal use of hands, a five-yard penalty. Most 53-man roster projections mention Ramsey as a candidate for the practice squad.

Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 42 defensive snaps, 8 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, Dan Skipper - New England Patriots Preseason Week 2: 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Titans Starting at left tackle alongside former Arkansas teammate Hjalte Froholdt, Skipper played exactly half of the offensive snaps in the Patriots’ 31-3 win over the Detroit Lions. The start came after he had taken almost all of the first-team reps in the practices leading up to the game, as starter Isaiah Wynn is still limited as he works his way back from a torn Achilles suffered a year ago. His performance was met with mixed reviews:

Dan Skipper won ugly last night. Crossing his feet, turning and running instead of sliding, catching instead of aggressive hands. He got the job done but it wasn't pretty. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 9, 2019