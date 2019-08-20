**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

The second week of the NFL’s preseason is in the books. Here’s a look at how the 26 former Razorbacks currently on rosters performed…

Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams Preseason Week 3: 8 p.m. CT Saturday vs. Broncos After an ugly performance in Week 1 of the preseason, Allen played much better in the Rams’ 14-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Playing the second and third quarters again, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 115 yards, but failed to throw a touchdown and had an interception. He also fumbled once, but managed to recover it himself. It doesn’t seem likely at this point, but the Rams could decided to keep Allen as a third quarterback. However, it seems like he is playing to put up solid film for other teams to see, as he does not have practice squad eligibility left.

Brandon Allen stays calm and completes the pass after the bad snap 👏#DALvsLAR pic.twitter.com/PCJM7mYVjv — NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2019

Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 64 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 20 of 33 passing (60.6 percent), 149 yards, 1 INT, 1 sack (5 yards); 5 carries, 8 yards; 2 fumbles (3 fumble recoveries) Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Friday (CBS) vs. Bills Although he has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, Flowers did not play in the Lions’ 30-23 loss to the Houston Texans. Preseason Stats: N/A Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Panthers For the second straight week, Froholdt played every offensive snap in the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, he allowed a pressure in addition to the two holding penalties he drew. One of those penalties was critical, as it came in the red zone and pushed the team back, leading to a missed field goal. However, he still earned a 72.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Through the first two weeks of the preseason, Froholdt is one of just three players not to miss a snap on offense in the NFL. Despite that high snap count, Pro Football Focus has him as the sixth-highest graded guard - out of 87 who have played at least 20 percent of snaps - in the preseason at 75.6. He has yet to allow a sack, but is charged with one hurry and three holding penalties.

Two really good blocks by James Ferentz (C) and Hjalte Froholdt (RG) to spring Harris here. Put it in slow mo for you. Zone toss play. Ferentz gets outside of the 1tech and turns him, and watch Frohodlt take #94 and drive him out. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/l3YMPCdXGT — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 18, 2019

Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 152 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Saturday at Chiefs In the starting lineup for a second straight week, Greenlaw continued to make plays in the 49ers’ 24-15 win over the Denver Broncos. He finished with five tackles, including one on punt coverage. If it weren’t for a penalty, he also would have had an assisted tackle for loss. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 56 defensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps; 11 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Packers The only catch Hatcher made in the Raiders’ 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals was a big one. He hauled in an eight-yard reception on a third-down quick slant that extended a drive in the red zone and eventually resulted in a touchdown early in the second quarter. Also, during this week’s episode of Hard Knocks, Hatcher was spotted wearing an Arkansas hoodie:

Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 22 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 53 yards; 1 carry, 0 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Week 3: 9 p.m. CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Seahawks Henry started and played 20 snaps in the Chargers’ 19-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He caught the only pass thrown his way for seven yards and was called for holding, resulting in a 10-yard penalty. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 32 offensive snaps; 3 receptions, 22 yards Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Steelers Coming off a big Week 1 performance, Hollister played more snaps than any other offensive skill position player in the Titans’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Although he did not catch the one pass thrown his way, he did make some plays in the joint practices leading up to the game. Hollister also got three special teams snaps and made an assisted tackle on the punt coverage unit. It’s worth noting that he is still eligible to make the practice squad, but he also has an outside shot at making the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 63 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps; 4 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Bijhon Jackson - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Patriots Jackson played 25 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the Panthers’ 27-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but did not record any statistics. He is not projected to make the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 53 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Denver Kirkland (79) (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Packers With Gabe Jackson injured and Richie Incognito suspended for the first two games of the regular season, Kirkland is getting an extended look at guard this preseason. He played 91 percent of the offensive snaps at the position in the Raiders’ 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals and performed well. It sounds like he may begin the year as Oakland’s starting right guard, but his spot on the team after that remains up in the air. Preseason Stats: 2 games (1 start), 106 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps Jeremiah Ledbetter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 3: N/A Ledbetter was having a “strong camp,” according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, but an ankle injury has sidelined him for the rest of the preseason. That prevented him from playing in the Buccaneers’ 16-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 38 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Mitchell Loewen - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Friday (CBS) vs. Bills Loewen saw his playing time get cut in half in the Lions’ 30-23 loss to the Houston Texans, but still managed to make his first tackle of the preseason - a solo stop for no gain. In addition to his 22 defensive snaps, he also played four special teams snaps. The Athletic’s Chris Burke went back and forth between him and Kevin Strong for the final defensive line spot in his 53-man roster projection, but settled on Strong even though he’s been impressed with Loewen in practice. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 75 defensive snaps, 8 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 2 QB hits

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Ravens Just as he did last week, Peters sat out the Eagles’ 24-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That is not surprising considering he is entering his 16th season in the NFL. Preseason Stats: N/A Ryan Pulley - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Patriots Pulley saw his playing time decrease quite a bit in the Panthers’ 27-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He played roughly one-third of the defensive snaps as the first week of the preseason and got just one special teams snap, failing to record any statistics. Not surprisingly, Pulley is not projected to make the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 51 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo) Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Friday (CBS) vs. Bills Even though he played only 14 offensive snaps, Ragnow got the start at center in the Lions’ 30-23 loss to the Houston Texans. He also played one special teams snap. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 start), 19 offensive snaps, 1 offensive snap

Santos Ramirez - New York Jets Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday vs. Saints Much like the first week of the preseason, Ramirez was a second-team safety and played in the Jets’ 22-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, making three solo tackles. He was on the field for 35 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps. Despite being an undrafted free agent, Ramirez is projected to make the 53-man roster by The Athletic’s Connor Hughes because the coaching staff has an “apparent affinity” for him. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 74 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (6 solo) Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Preseason Week 3: 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Raiders After playing a lot last week, Ramsey was limited to just 14 defensive snaps in the Packers’ 26-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He did play 14 special teams snaps, though, and made a tackle on the punt coverage unit early in the fourth quarter. Ramsey is a candidate for Green Bay’s practice squad. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 56 defensive snaps, 22 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, Dan Skipper - New England Patriots Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT vs. Panthers Skipper started at right tackle before moving to left tackle in the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 52 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps. He did not have a particularly great day, allowing two quarterback hits (both at left tackle) and two pressures (one at each spot), according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. With Isaiah Wynn working his way back from an injury suffered last season, Skipper could make the 53-man roster or practice squad as New England’s top swing tackle. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 94 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Friday at Buccaneers Smith did not play in the Browns’ 21-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts and was absent from practice Tuesday because of a personal reason. That does not appear to mean anything for his spot on the team, though, as multiple 53-man roster projections include him making the cut. Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 16 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Falcons For the second straight week, Sprinkle started, but didn’t play much in the Redskins’ 23-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He got 17 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps, but unlike the first preseason game, he actually caught a couple of passes for 13 yards. Although he had a nine-yard receptions, Sprinkle’s best play was a four-yard catch on a third-and-four to keep a touchdown drive alive just before halftime. Preseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 39 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 13 yards Robert Thomas - Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 3: N/A Nursing a knee injury, Thomas was placed on injured reserve just two days after the Bills’ first preseason game. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 6 defensive snaps Henre’ Toliver - New York Giants Preseason Week 3: 6 p.m. CT Thursday at Bengals Just looking over the stat sheet from the Giants’ 32-13 win over the Chicago Bears, it seems like Toliver had a solid performance. Playing 33 defensive snaps, he made a team-high six tackles - all of which were solo. It briefly appeared as though he was in on a goal line stop, but replay review overturned the play for a touchdown. However, Toliver really struggled when it came to defending the pass. Pro Football Focus touched on that in its “ReFocused” recap of the game: “Cornerback Henre’ Toliver, formerly of the AAF, was involved in making several plays on Friday night but ultimately looked like a liability in coverage. This was most evident on the Bears’ first drive of the second half, when Toliver was torched on a go route by Marvin Hall and showed no signs of being able to recover. Had the pass not been overthrown, it almost certainly would have been taken the house. The Bears targeted Toliver on the very next play, throwing another go route, though it too was uncatchable.” Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 70 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (6 solo) Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Preseason Week 3: Noon CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Cardinals Watts got even more reps in the Vikings’ 25-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks and made them count. He finished with two tackles - including half of a sack - and notched a quarterback hit. His solo tackle was a stop after the running back gained just one yard. Although he has performed well in camp, Watts’ roster spot is still up in the air. Some projections have him making the 53-man roster, while others say he’s a practice squad candidate - if he clears waivers. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 42 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 4 tackles (s solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended

David Williams - Denver Broncos Preseason Week 3: 8 p.m. CT Saturday at Rams It wasn’t a particularly great performance by Williams in the Broncos’ 24-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Two of his four carries actually lost yardage and his 14-yard carry came just before halftime, as he finished with 12 yards on four carries. The only pass thrown his way went through his hands, bounced off his chest and was intercepted, but Williams did manage to immediately make a tackle. He is now considered a long-shot to make the roster. Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 45 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 10 carries, 23 yards; 5 receptions, 36 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo) Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 3: 6 p.m. CT Saturday vs. Bears Before suffering a broken rib, Williams ran for 15 yards on three carries in the Colts’ 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Most of that came on a 14-yard run inside the two-minute warning of the first half, as he easily converted the third-and-one opportunity. Luckily, head coach Frank Reich has said the team is optimistic that it isn’t a long-term injury. Williams is currently projected to make the 53-man roster by The Athletic’s Stephen Holder and StampedeBlue’s Brett Mock. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 47 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps; 11 carries, 39 yards; 5 receptions, 33 yards Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Preseason Week 3: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Panthers Wise got the start and was active despite playing only 18 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. He finished with three tackles - only one of which was solo - and a quarterback hit. Both of Wise’s assisted tackles came early in the first quarter, as he helped bring the ball carrier down a yard shy of the first down and then helped stuff him for no gain on the very next play. One negative from his performance was that he got called for being offside, a 5-yard penalty.

This was a great drive for Deatrich Wise. Logs a pressure and gets in on two tackles thanks to his length and hand usage.



Shelton is also showing us why he was a first-round pick in 2015. NTs with his strength and penetrating ability are super rare. Blew up the third down run. pic.twitter.com/kvhXyWpERh — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 18, 2019