Pro Hogs NFL Report - Week 11
Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 11, as well as a bonus update on one who was recently promoted to a roster…
Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens
The good news for Collins is that he found the end zone yet again in the Ravens’ 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The bad news? He was seemingly passed by backup running back Gus Edwards.
Collins got the start, but played only 17 offensive snaps and five of his seven carries - which gained 18 yards - came in the first quarter. Edwards, meanwhile, played 49 snaps and ran for 115 yards on 17 carries. That is a disappointing development for a guy many experts predicted was on the verge of a breakout season in 2018.
Here is a video of his 7-yard touchdown run, which capped the opening drive of the game for Lamar Jackson making his first career start:
🍀🍀🍀@Budda03 TD! pic.twitter.com/tYRQJUVYfv— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 18, 2018
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 311 offensive snaps; 114 carries, 411 yards, 7 TDs, 15 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo)
A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins had their bye in Week 11.
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Trey Flowers - New England Patriots
The Patriots had their bye in Week 11.
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 441 defensive snaps; 36 tackles (19 solo), 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended
Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders
After spending time on the Lions’ and Packers’ practice squads, Hatcher is back where he began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent. With starter Brandon LaFell heading to injured reserve with a torn Achilles, the Raiders re-signed Hatcher to their 53-man roster Monday.
The move comes just a couple of months after the former Arkansas wide receiver was waived to make room for Martavis Bryant, who he initially beat out for the roster spot because of solid preseason play. Hatcher played 16 special teams snaps and made an assisted tackle in his one week on the 53-man roster.
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 16 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints
For the ninth time in 10 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 48-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
A quick search of Peters’ name on Twitter will produce many angry Eagles fans with pretty much the same message - “Thank you for a great career, but it’s time to retire.” Still playing with multiple injuries, including a torn bicep, Peters managed to start at left tackle and play all 51 offensive snaps in Philadelphia’s 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 549 offensive snaps
Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers
Having been dinged up with an ankle injury the last couple of weeks, Philon was a full participant at practice last week and played 26 of 56 defensive snaps in the Chargers’ 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. However, he did not record any statistics.
Season Stats: 10 games (7 starts), 383 defensive snaps, 37 special teams snaps; 18 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Ragnow started at left guard and played all 65 offensive snaps in the Lions’ 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. He has yet to miss a snap this season.
Coming into Week 11, his Pro Football Focus grade of 65.0 ranked fifth among rookie offensive linemen, while his 70.0 run-blocking grade led all rookie guards.
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 672 offensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps
Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns
The Browns had their bye in Week 11.
Season Stats: 10 games (2 starts), 236 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 15 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
Martrell Spaight - Jacksonville Jaguars
Just a few days after being released by the Dolphins, Spaight was picked up by another team in the Sunshine State - the Jaguars. He was inactive in Jacksonville’s 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 90 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins
Although he was targeted with a pass for the second straight week in Washington’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans, Sprinkle’s main contribution to the Redskins remains as a blocker - as he played 27 offensive snaps - and as a special teamer - where he played 16 snaps.
Season Stats: 10 games (5 starts), 206 offensive snaps, 150 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards
Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins had their bye in Week 11.
Season Stats: 7 games (6 starts), 422 offensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
The Patriots had their bye in Week 11.
Season Stats: 10 games (3 starts), 299 defensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (12 solo), 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 9 QB hits
Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers
Wright was almost the hero in the Panthers’ 20-19 loss to the Detroit Lions, but Cam Newton’s pass sailed over his head on the potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt. Even without that play, though, he had a pretty good day.
Making his fifth start of the season, Wright played 41 of 58 offensive snaps and caught all three passes thrown his way for 40 yards. His first catch went for 14 yards on third-and-five and prevented a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, eventually resulting in a touchdown. Another catch was a 21-yarder that set up the touchdown before the aforementioned two-point try with 1:14 remaining.
Season Stats: 10 games (5 starts), 310 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps; 24 receptions, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 carry, 34 yards, 1 fumble (0 lost); 1 tackle (1 solo)