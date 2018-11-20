Here is an update on all 13 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 11, as well as a bonus update on one who was recently promoted to a roster…

Here is a video of his 7-yard touchdown run, which capped the opening drive of the game for Lamar Jackson making his first career start:

Collins got the start, but played only 17 offensive snaps and five of his seven carries - which gained 18 yards - came in the first quarter. Edwards, meanwhile, played 49 snaps and ran for 115 yards on 17 carries. That is a disappointing development for a guy many experts predicted was on the verge of a breakout season in 2018.

The good news for Collins is that he found the end zone yet again in the Ravens’ 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The bad news? He was seemingly passed by backup running back Gus Edwards.

Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 311 offensive snaps; 114 carries, 411 yards, 7 TDs, 15 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle, (1 solo)

A.J. Derby - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins had their bye in Week 11.

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Trey Flowers - New England Patriots

The Patriots had their bye in Week 11.

Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 441 defensive snaps; 36 tackles (19 solo), 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 8 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended

Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders

After spending time on the Lions’ and Packers’ practice squads, Hatcher is back where he began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent. With starter Brandon LaFell heading to injured reserve with a torn Achilles, the Raiders re-signed Hatcher to their 53-man roster Monday.

The move comes just a couple of months after the former Arkansas wide receiver was waived to make room for Martavis Bryant, who he initially beat out for the roster spot because of solid preseason play. Hatcher played 16 special teams snaps and made an assisted tackle in his one week on the 53-man roster.

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 16 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints

For the ninth time in 10 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 48-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

A quick search of Peters’ name on Twitter will produce many angry Eagles fans with pretty much the same message - “Thank you for a great career, but it’s time to retire.” Still playing with multiple injuries, including a torn bicep, Peters managed to start at left tackle and play all 51 offensive snaps in Philadelphia’s 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 549 offensive snaps

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers

Having been dinged up with an ankle injury the last couple of weeks, Philon was a full participant at practice last week and played 26 of 56 defensive snaps in the Chargers’ 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. However, he did not record any statistics.

Season Stats: 10 games (7 starts), 383 defensive snaps, 37 special teams snaps; 18 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

Ragnow started at left guard and played all 65 offensive snaps in the Lions’ 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. He has yet to miss a snap this season.

Coming into Week 11, his Pro Football Focus grade of 65.0 ranked fifth among rookie offensive linemen, while his 70.0 run-blocking grade led all rookie guards.

Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 672 offensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns

The Browns had their bye in Week 11.

Season Stats: 10 games (2 starts), 236 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 15 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

Martrell Spaight - Jacksonville Jaguars

Just a few days after being released by the Dolphins, Spaight was picked up by another team in the Sunshine State - the Jaguars. He was inactive in Jacksonville’s 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 90 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins

Although he was targeted with a pass for the second straight week in Washington’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans, Sprinkle’s main contribution to the Redskins remains as a blocker - as he played 27 offensive snaps - and as a special teamer - where he played 16 snaps.

Season Stats: 10 games (5 starts), 206 offensive snaps, 150 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards

Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins had their bye in Week 11.

Season Stats: 7 games (6 starts), 422 offensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots

The Patriots had their bye in Week 11.

Season Stats: 10 games (3 starts), 299 defensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (12 solo), 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 9 QB hits