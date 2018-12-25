Here is an update on all 15 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 16, as well as one who could be nearing a potential return from injury… Trey Flowers - New England Patriots Although there was a brief scare when he had to leave the field with an apparent injury, Flowers returned to the Patriots’ 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills with his hand taped and put together a strong performance. He made five tackles, including two solo, and was credited with one quarterback hit. However, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reviewed the film and had Flowers with a career-high nine disruptions. It was his third game with at least eight disruptions since Week 9, while no one else had any such games since Howe started tracking it in 2015. Season Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 690 defensive snaps; 50 tackles (18 solo), 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 20 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders For the third straight week, Hatcher was one of seven inactive players for the Raiders in their 27-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had played sparingly on offense and special teams his first two weeks back in Oakland. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 6 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Henry returned to practice last week and even worked out on the field before the Chargers’ 22-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he is still working on coming back from a torn ACL suffered in the offseason. Los Angeles still has some time before deciding to activate him for the playoffs or place him on injured reserve. Season Stats: N/A Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders Joining Hatcher on the Raiders’ inactive list for their 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos was Kirkland, who has appeared in only two games this season and played four special teams snaps in each. He was actually released by Oakland at the beginning of this month and signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad, but spent just one week there before being brought back for depth purposes. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 8 special teams snaps Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints For the 14th time in 15 games this season, Loewen was one of seven inactive players in the Saints’ 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Playing in what could be his final home game, Peters had to leave the Eagles’ 32-30 win over the Houston Texans after just five snaps because of a quad injury. Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he is “day to day.” Season Stats: 15 games (15 starts), 702 offensive snaps

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers Coming up clutch has become common for Philon and he did it again Saturday, but this time his teammates couldn’t finish it off, as the Chargers lost 22-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. His sack of Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter forced a punt gave Los Angeles the ball with a little more than three minutes left and down six. Unfortunately, it gave the ball right back via a fumble that was returned for a touchdown to make the final margin larger than it was most of the game. Philon, who started at defensive tackle and played 36 of 62 defensive snaps, also forced a fumble that the Chargers recovered in the red zone to set up their lone touchdown. He teamed up with Joey Bosa for another sack of Jackson earlier in the game. His final stat line featured five tackles, including three solo, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and the one forced fumble. That helped Philon earn a 71.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. Season Stats: 15 games (12 starts), 564 defensive snaps, 58 special teams snaps; 32 tackles (19 solo), 9 TFLs, 4 sacks, 9 QB hits Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions As a rookie, Ragnow has started every game at left guard and that continued in the Lions’ 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He played 74 of 75 offensive snaps, missing the one with what appeared to be an injury, but he had actually blown out his right cleat. He returned to the game quickly and also played three special teams snaps. Season Stats: 15 games (15 starts), 1,000 offensive snaps, 58 special teams snaps

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Continuing his limited role, Smith played only 11 defensive snaps in the Browns’ 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. His lone tackle came when he teamed up with Genard Avery to take down Joe Mixon for a six-yard loss. Season Stats: 15 games (2 starts), 318 defensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (13 solo), 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended Martrell Spaight - Jacksonville Jaguars For the second straight week, Spaight was one of the Jaguars’ seven inactive players in their 17-7 win over the Miami Dolphins. Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 122 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo) Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins With Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis both out with injuries, Sprinkle was the primary tight end in the Redskins’ 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He started and played 46 of 62 offensive snaps, as well as 10 special teams snaps. Sprinkle caught two passes for 22 yards, including a 15-yarder that got Washington in the red zone and set up its lone touchdown in the game. All of his receptions this season have come in the last two games.

Nice work by Josh Johnson here. Working outside initially, manages to pull the ball back and reset to find TE Jeremy Sprinkle up the seam #Redskins pic.twitter.com/SBYTgBjNnU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2018

Season Stats: 15 games (8 starts), 327 offensive snaps, 231 special teams snaps; 5 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 fumble recovery; 1 kickoff return, 6 yards Travis Swanson - Miami Dolphins Swanson played all 46 offensive snaps - and two special teams snaps - in the Dolphins’ 17-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Season Stats: 11 games (10 starts), 582 offensive snaps, 24 special teams snaps David Williams - Jacksonville Jaguars Despite solid production last week, Williams was limited to only two offensive snaps and no carries in the Jaguars’ 17-7 win over the Miami Dolphins. He also played two special teams snaps. Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 16 offensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 6 carries, 34 yards Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts For the fifth straight week, Williams was inactive in the Colts’ 28-27 win over the New York Giants. He has yet to appear in a game for Indianapolis since being promoted to the 53-man roster last month. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 18 offensive snaps; 3 carries, 0 yards, 1 reception, 1 yard

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots The Patriots’ starting defensive line in their 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills was bookended by former Razorbacks, as Wise started opposite Flowers. Getting his first significant playing time in nearly a month, Wise played 33 of 61 defensive snaps and was officially credited with one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit. However, Howe - the Patriots’ beat writer for The Athletic - credited him with a season-high four disruptions, with two quarterback hits and two pressures, based on his film study. Season Stats: 15 games (4 starts), 404 defensive snaps, 49 special teams snaps; 25 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 13 QB hits

