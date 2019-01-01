Here is an update on all 14 former Razorbacks who were on NFL 53-man rosters during Week 17, as well as recaps for those who spent at least one week on a 53-man roster during the 2018 season. We also included a bonus update on one who will likely make his season debut in the playoffs… Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams Allen was on the Rams’ 53-man roster the first two weeks of the season before getting cut and moving to their practice squad. Season Stats: DNP Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens Collins came into 2018 with high expectations after a very productive 2017, but a foot injury eventually ended his season by placing him on injured reserve before Week 13. Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 311 offensive snaps; 114 carries, 411 yards, 7 TDs, 15 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD, 3 fumbles (3 lost); 1 tackle (1 solo) AJ Derby - Miami Dolphins A lingering foot injury that limited him to playing in only one game since getting hurt in Week 3 eventually landed him on injured reserve before Week 14. Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 124 offensive snaps, 42 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery Trey Flowers - New England Patriots It was another productive week for Flowers to wrap up the regular season as he started and played 42 of 56 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 38-3 win over the New York Jets. He made six tackles, including four solo, two for a loss and one sack, while also notching one quarterback hit and forcing a fumble. That earned him a 92.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest on the defense for the game. The forced fumble came when he brought down Elijah McGuire for a loss of three yards early in the second quarter. It came on the first play after New England had scored a touchdown and led to another touchdown, increasing the lead from 11 to 18 points. Flowers’ sack came on a third-and-two play on the opening series of the second half, with him taking down Sam Darnold for a loss of eight yards to force a three-and-out.

#Pats' Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) finished the regular season with a career-high overall grade and ranked T-3rd in pass-rush win percentage (18.5) on the year.



He's going to get paid in the offseason. 💰



Jets' Brent Qvale knows.



📰: https://t.co/RB9JGNrMou pic.twitter.com/U0N8FcbplR — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 31, 2018

Once again, the Patriots are in the postseason. They earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so they’ll get a bye before playing their first game on Jan. 13. Season Stats: 15 games (15 starts), 732 defensive snaps; 56 tackles (22 solo), 12 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 21 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders For the fourth straight week, Hatcher was one of seven inactive players for the Raiders in their 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in only three games during two separate stints in Oakland this season, with most of his action coming on special teams. Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 6 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 8 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo) Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Despite missing the entire regular season with a torn ACL suffered back in May, Henry is expected to take first-team reps at practice this week and play in Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Season Stats: N/A Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders Spending time on the practice squads for the Raiders and Cardinals this season, Kirkland has been on the Raiders’ 53-man roster the last few weeks. He was inactive again for their 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but did appear in two earlier games solely on special teams. Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 8 special teams snaps Mitchell Loewen - Detroit Lions Loewen was released by the Saints last week, but claimed off waivers by the Lions a few days later. He was one of seven inactive players in Detroit’s 31-0 win over the Green Bay Packers. That means his lone appearance this season came way back in Week 2 with New Orleans. Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Playing what could be his final regular-season game and despite battling multiple injuries, Peters toughed it out to start yet again and play 66 of 71 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins. Not only that, but he earned a 79.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the second highest offensive grade on the team. The victory, coupled with the Vikings’ loss to the Bears, sends Philadelphia into the playoffs with the final wild card spot in the NFC. It will travel to Chicago to face the No. 3 seed Bears on Sunday and Peters said he’ll definitely be in the lineup.

#Eagles LT Jason Peters got some treatment after the game, but he finished the game, and when asked if he was playing against the Bears, said, “I’m rolling.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 31, 2018