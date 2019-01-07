Here is an update on all eight former Razorbacks whose teams made the NFL playoffs, including those not on 53-man rosters…

Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so they received a bye and did not play in the Wild Card Round. They’ll host the Dallas Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Fox. However, Allen will not play because he’s been on Los Angeles’ practice squad since Week 3.

Postseason Stats: N/A

Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens

A foot injury landed Collins on injured reserve before Week 13, so he could only watch as the Ravens’ comeback attempt fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Postseason Stats: N/A

Trey Flowers - New England Patriots

The Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so they received a bye and did not play in the Wild Card Round. They’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers at noon Sunday on CBS.

Postseason Stats: N/A

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

There was a lot of speculation last week that the Chargers would activate Henry from their physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he’d make his season debut in the playoffs, but they opted against it and he watched from the sidelines as his teammates hung on for a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

“He’s doing really well, but after conversations with our medical people, the decision was made to hold him out and it’s just week-to-week from here,” Chargers GM Tom Telesco told NFL.com. “I want every doctor to be 100 percent. He’s perfect. He’ll be ready to roll. He’s not quite there yet. He hasn’t had any setbacks. It’s just, seeing where he is, we figured it was best to hold him back.”

Los Angeles must activate him by Monday for him to be able to play in the rest of the postseason and based on reports, it sounds like it will. That would make him eligible to play in the AFC Divisional Round against the No. 2 seed New England Patriots at noon Sunday on CBS.

Postseason Stats: N/A

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

It took nearly 15 years, but Peters finally won a playoff game Sunday night, as he started at left tackle and played all 68 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears. Despite playing with a torn biceps and a quad injury, the nine-time Pro Bowler who is about three weeks away from his 37th birthday managed to limit All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to only a couple of pressures and no sacks.

Philadelphia continues its quest to defend its Super Bowl title against the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Fox. The Saints won the regular-season matchup 48-7.