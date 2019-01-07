Pro Hogs NFL Report - Wild Card Round
Here is an update on all eight former Razorbacks whose teams made the NFL playoffs, including those not on 53-man rosters…
Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so they received a bye and did not play in the Wild Card Round. They’ll host the Dallas Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Fox. However, Allen will not play because he’s been on Los Angeles’ practice squad since Week 3.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Alex Collins - Baltimore Ravens
A foot injury landed Collins on injured reserve before Week 13, so he could only watch as the Ravens’ comeback attempt fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Trey Flowers - New England Patriots
The Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so they received a bye and did not play in the Wild Card Round. They’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers at noon Sunday on CBS.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
There was a lot of speculation last week that the Chargers would activate Henry from their physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he’d make his season debut in the playoffs, but they opted against it and he watched from the sidelines as his teammates hung on for a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
“He’s doing really well, but after conversations with our medical people, the decision was made to hold him out and it’s just week-to-week from here,” Chargers GM Tom Telesco told NFL.com. “I want every doctor to be 100 percent. He’s perfect. He’ll be ready to roll. He’s not quite there yet. He hasn’t had any setbacks. It’s just, seeing where he is, we figured it was best to hold him back.”
Los Angeles must activate him by Monday for him to be able to play in the rest of the postseason and based on reports, it sounds like it will. That would make him eligible to play in the AFC Divisional Round against the No. 2 seed New England Patriots at noon Sunday on CBS.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
It took nearly 15 years, but Peters finally won a playoff game Sunday night, as he started at left tackle and played all 68 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears. Despite playing with a torn biceps and a quad injury, the nine-time Pro Bowler who is about three weeks away from his 37th birthday managed to limit All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to only a couple of pressures and no sacks.
Philadelphia continues its quest to defend its Super Bowl title against the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Fox. The Saints won the regular-season matchup 48-7.
The Saints made Jason Peters, the one guy on Earth you do not want hungry or angry - HANGRY. #PrayForTheSaints pic.twitter.com/2lP5Ohd1gx— Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) January 7, 2019
Postseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 68 offensive snaps
Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers
After starting the final six games of the regular season, Philon was back to coming off the bench in the Chargers’ 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but still played 28 of 61 defensive snaps. His lone tackle came in the first quarter, when he took down Gus Edwards for a one-yard loss. The play set up a third-and-long that led to a punt, which turned into a field goal that put Los Angeles up 6-0.
Philon also nearly sacked Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter, but the former Heisman Trophy winner managed to escape, as seen in the photo above.
The Chargers advance to the AFC Divisional Round, where they’ll face the No. 2 seed New England Patriots at noon Sunday on CBS.
Postseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 28 defensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 TFL
Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts
Just as he was the final six weeks of the regular season, Williams was inactive in the Colts’ 21-7 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round. He has yet to appear in a game since Indianapolis promoted him from its practice squad.
With the win, the Colts move on to the Divisional Round. They are on the road again, this time taking on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
The Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so they received a bye and did not play in the Wild Card Round. They’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers at noon Sunday on CBS.
Postseason Stats: N/A