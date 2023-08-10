The NFL preseason officially began a week ago when the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets, 21-16, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

While no former Razorbacks participated in that contest, there will be plenty of Pro Hogs suiting up for numerous teams around the league this preseason.

There are currently 28 former Arkansas football players spread across 15 different NFL rosters. The Washington Commanders have the most former Razorbacks with five on the team's roster.

Below is a look at what teams all the former Hogs are playing for this preseason, which will resume Thursday with the Houston Texans and former kicker Jake Bates taking on the New England Patriots, who former Hogs Hunter Henry, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Trey Flowers play for.

Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is set for 6 p.m. CT and former Razorback receiver Matt Landers and the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 9 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised on the NFL Network.

Arizona Cardinals

OL Hjalte Froholdt (2015-18)

Atlanta Falcons

QB Feleipe Franks (2020)

Carolina Panthers

LB Bumper Pool (2018-2022)

Denver Broncos

LB Drew Sanders (2022)

Detroit Lions

DB Jerry Jacobs (2020)

OL Frank Ragnow (2014-17)

Houston Texans

K Jake Bates (2022)

Indianapolis Colts

DL McTelvin Agim (2016-19)

OL Dan Skipper (2013-16)

Las Vegas Raiders

OL Dalton Wagner (2017-2022)

Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Latavious Brini (2022)

DB Montaric Brown (2017-2021)

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (2015-16)

New England Patriots

TE Hunter Henry (2013-15)

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (2012-16)

DL Trey Flowers (2011-14)

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Jadon Haselwood (2022)

Pittsburgh Steelers

DL Jonathan Marshall (2016-2020)

DL Armon Watts (2014-18)

San Francisco 49ers

QB Brandon Allen (2011-15)

LB Dre Greenlaw (2015-18)

Seattle Seahawks

WR Matt Landers (2022)

Tennessee Titans

WR Treylon Burks (2019-2021)

Washington Commanders

DB Kamren Curl (2017-19)

LB De'Jon Harris (2016-19)

DL John Ridgeway (2021)

OL Ricky Stromberg (2019-2022)

RB Jonathan Williams (2012-15)