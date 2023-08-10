Pro Hogs on 2023 NFL Preseason rosters
The NFL preseason officially began a week ago when the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets, 21-16, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
While no former Razorbacks participated in that contest, there will be plenty of Pro Hogs suiting up for numerous teams around the league this preseason.
There are currently 28 former Arkansas football players spread across 15 different NFL rosters. The Washington Commanders have the most former Razorbacks with five on the team's roster.
Below is a look at what teams all the former Hogs are playing for this preseason, which will resume Thursday with the Houston Texans and former kicker Jake Bates taking on the New England Patriots, who former Hogs Hunter Henry, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Trey Flowers play for.
Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is set for 6 p.m. CT and former Razorback receiver Matt Landers and the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 9 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised on the NFL Network.
Arizona Cardinals
OL Hjalte Froholdt (2015-18)
Atlanta Falcons
QB Feleipe Franks (2020)
Carolina Panthers
LB Bumper Pool (2018-2022)
Denver Broncos
LB Drew Sanders (2022)
Detroit Lions
DB Jerry Jacobs (2020)
OL Frank Ragnow (2014-17)
Houston Texans
K Jake Bates (2022)
Indianapolis Colts
DL McTelvin Agim (2016-19)
OL Dan Skipper (2013-16)
Las Vegas Raiders
OL Dalton Wagner (2017-2022)
Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Latavious Brini (2022)
DB Montaric Brown (2017-2021)
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (2015-16)
New England Patriots
TE Hunter Henry (2013-15)
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (2012-16)
DL Trey Flowers (2011-14)
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Jadon Haselwood (2022)
Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Jonathan Marshall (2016-2020)
DL Armon Watts (2014-18)
San Francisco 49ers
QB Brandon Allen (2011-15)
LB Dre Greenlaw (2015-18)
Seattle Seahawks
WR Matt Landers (2022)
Tennessee Titans
WR Treylon Burks (2019-2021)
Washington Commanders
DB Kamren Curl (2017-19)
LB De'Jon Harris (2016-19)
DL John Ridgeway (2021)
OL Ricky Stromberg (2019-2022)
RB Jonathan Williams (2012-15)