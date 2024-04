The 2023-24 NBA Playoffs officially started on Saturday, and the Arkansas basketball program was well-represented with seven former Hogs on team rosters.

Patrick Beverley, Ricky Council IV, Daniel Gafford, Isaiah Joe, Bobby Portis, Jordan Walsh and Jaylin Williams round out the group looking to make a deep run to the NBA Championship, while Anthony Black, Mason Jones, Moses Moody, Nick Smith Jr. and Stanley Umude have each concluded their respective season.

Joe and Williams are part of an Oklahoma City Thunder team that finished with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after concluding the regular season with a 57-25 (36-16 West) record. Walsh has already won his first playoff game as a member of the top-seeded Boston Celtics, though the former second-round pick isn't expected to be a part of the rotation going forward.

With the playoffs set to potentially run all the way through June 23, HawgBeat takes a look at each Pro Hogs' position in the race for the NBA crown along with stats from the regular season: