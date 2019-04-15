CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Will Sav'ell Smalls stay out West or go away from home? This week, Rivals.com is releasing a series looking at every high school five-star in company history dating back to 2002. Fourteen states have never produced a five-star. Today, we start with the bottom two dozen states that did produce at least one five-star. It’s important to note Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy recruits are categorized by their home state as to not give Florida a falsely-inflated number.

SOUTH CAROLINA

NEW JERSEY

ARIZONA

ILLINOIS

WASHINGTON

MICHIGAN

WASHINGTON, D.C.

MISSOURI

Five-stars: Ondre Pipkins, Blaine Gabbert, Sheldon Richardson, Dorial Green-Beckham Overview: Fairly or unfairly, the Missouri coaching staff gets some criticism for not being able to keep more high-end talent at home but the Tigers signed three of the four five-stars from the state. Pipkins was the only one who got away when he chose Michigan. Farrell’s take: This is a small but strong group with only Pipkins really flaming out. Green-Beckham was No. 1 in the country and never lived up to the hype, but he still had some great moments at Mizzou and ended up as a second-round pick.

NEW YORK

Five-stars: Dominique Easley, Isaiah Wilson, Ishaq Williams, Jason Gwaltney Overview: With a total of four five-stars, New York is next on the list. This is another state where all five players chose different schools and all of them went outside the region. Wilson could be a stud on Georgia’s offensive line this season. Farrell’s take: Easley was a home run and it looks like Wilson will be as well but it’s hard to figure how Williams and Gwaltney busted out because they were so talented.

ARKANSAS

Five-stars: Darius Winston, Mitch Mustain, Darren McFadden, Michael Dyer Overview: Arkansas has done a good job as well locking up top-end in-state recruits with three of the four going to play for the Razorbacks. Only Dyer got away to Auburn. McFadden is the prize of the group, rushing for 4,590 yards and 41 touchdowns in three seasons before being the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: McFadden is the star of this group and Mustain is the head-scratcher as he started off great at Arkansas and then whined his way off the team and flamed out at USC.

INDIANA

Five-stars: James Aldridge, Jaylon Smith, Gunner Kiel, James Banks, Hunter Johnson Overview: Purdue has been nicknamed the Cradle of Quarterbacks but none of the three five-star QBs from the state of Indiana went to play for the Boilermakers. Johnson chose Clemson but transferred out and can play this season at Northwestern. Banks went to Tennessee and Kiel was supposed to be a superstar but it never panned out. Farrell’s take: Kiel was a bust and time will tell with Johnson. Smith was a home run and a great college player who is starting to make his way in the pros.

KENTUCKY

Five-stars: Damien Harris, Jedrick Wills, Landon Young Overview: The good news for Kentucky football fans is that all three of the five-stars from the state have come since 2015 so there’s a chance more talent is coming from that area each recruiting cycle. The bad news for them is that Harris and Wills got pilfered by Alabama or it could have been a huge talent injection for the Wildcats.

OKLAHOMA

Five-stars: Robert Meachem, Gerald McCoy, Daxton Hill Overview: Oklahoma has done a phenomenal job and has landed five-stars from all over the country but is hitting at 33 percent in its home state. McCoy is the only five-star to play for the Sooners as Meachem chose Tennessee and Hill picked Michigan after some drama in his recruitment.

NEVADA

Five-stars: Palaie Gaoteote, Darnell Washington, Ryan Reynolds Overview: The jury is still out on Gaoteote, who’s starting to emerge in USC’s linebacker corps and Washington, an uncommitted prospect in the 2020 class who has every national power after him. He’s a 6-foot-7, 255-pound freak show at tight end. Reynolds battled injuries throughout his college career and gave up football.

COLORADO

Five-stars: Ryan Miller, Zach Latimer, Chris Martin, Jeff Byers Overview: There has not been a five-star in Colorado since 2010 but the state has emerged with some high-level offensive linemen in the last few years. The 2020 class is loaded with outstanding players across the offensive line. Christian McCaffrey was a four-star and No. 77 nationally. That was a regrettable decision.

OREGON

Five-stars: Thomas Tyner, Colt Lyerla, Owamagbe Odighizuwa Overview: The state of Oregon’s five-stars could be chalked up to missed expectations because Tyner was an elite track star who was also special at running back and Lyerla was one of the best athletes in the West in Rivals history. But injuries limited Tyner and off-the-field issues kept Lyerla from being an elite player.

MINNESOTA

Five-stars: Seantrel Henderson, Michael Floyd Overview: The state of Minnesota has only put out two five-stars in Rivals history but both are special players. I still remember being wowed by Henderson’s immense size at the Army All-American Bowl and Floyd had a tremendous career at Notre Dame before being a first-round NFL Draft pick.

KANSAS

Five-stars: Bryce Brown, Arthur Brown Overview: The recruitment of both Brown brothers is a thing of recruiting lore as it was a wild ride that saw Bryce sign with Tennessee and Arthur go to Miami. Bryce Brown was the top-rated prospect in the 2009 class ahead of Rueben Randle, D.J. Fluker, Sheldon Richardson and Matt Barkley.

UTAH

Five-stars: Haloti Ngata, Porter Gustin Overview: Ngata was a dominant force almost every time he stepped on the football field whether in high school, college or the pros. The former five-star retired in March as a Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler. Gustin is a physical specimen but his career at USC was marred by injuries. He’s heading into this month’s NFL Draft.

HAWAII

Five-stars: Manti Te’o Overview: After totaling 437 tackles in four seasons at Notre Dame, Te’o was a second-round NFL Draft pick and has played for the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints in his career.

CONNECTICUT

Five-stars: Christian Wilkins Overview: Wilkins is the only five-star from Connecticut but he’s a good representative for the state since he dominated so much at Clemson and could be a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft. In four years with the Tigers, Wilkins totaled 192 tackles and 16 sacks.

WISCONSIN

Five-stars: Josh Oglesby Overview: It’s fitting that the lone five-star from Wisconsin was an offensive lineman since the Badgers produce so many great ones. Oglesby was on numerous Outland Trophy watch lists and was a free-agent signee of the Washington Redskins but had to retire due to injury. He’s currently the offensive quality control coach at UTEP.

NEBRASKA

Five-stars: Baker Steinkuhler Overview: Of Nebraska royalty, Steinkuhler played defensive tackle for the Huskers even though he was ranked as a five-star offensive tackle. As of 2017, Steinkuhler had dropped 50 pounds and was working in the medical field.

WEST VIRGINIA

Five-stars: Darnell Wright Overview: After a busy recruitment where Wright was courted by almost every national power, the lone five-star from West Virginia signed with Tennessee. He has the size and talent to compete for early playing time on the Vols’ offensive line.

THE REST

Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming have never had a five-star prospect.

