The Razorbacks’ new strategy of electing to receive the opening kickoff appeared ill-fated Saturday. Their first drive resulted in an unceremonious three-and-out, and Auburn’s three third down conversions on its first drive in the second half appeared poised to expose more than one season-long issue.

Arkansas has struggled mightily in the third quarters of most every game in 2022. The only time it outscored the opponent was last month against Alabama, which proved to be forgettable because of the way the Crimson Tide roared back in the fourth.

However, the Razorbacks’ 14-point frame to open the second half Saturday against Auburn was much more significant, considering it was the difference in the final score that marked their first win over the Tigers in seven years.

“I'm really proud of our kids, how they competed, especially proud of winning the third quarter,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said after the game.

Two of Auburn’s third down conversions on the opening drive came from distances of at least 9 yards. The Tigers had built on their 6-11 first half conversion rate and run up the time of possession, but defensive end Jordan Domineck’s sack on third-and-7 at the Arkansas 28-yard line changed everything.

Anders Carlson’s 52-yard field goal attempt was a low liner that could not make it past the outstretched arm of defensive end Landon Jackson. The Hogs held onto their four-point lead, providing them with a much better chance to make it a two-possession game.

Nine plays and 64 yards later, they did exactly that. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood did the honors, grabbing a pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson on a slant route 11 yards away.

The defense afforded the Tigers just four plays on the next drive, and the offense traveled 94 yards in seven plays, stretching the margin to 18 points.

“At that point, I'm not saying the game was over, but we were in control of the football game,” Pittman said.

Arkansas gained more than twice the yards Auburn did in the third quarter and did so in almost three fewer minutes of possession. The offensive efficiency mimicked that of the previous game against BYU, in which Kendal Briles’ unit strung together eight consecutive scoring drives.

Rocket Sanders, the leading rusher in the SEC, strengthened his grip on the top spot with three carries of at least 12 yards, including a 76-yard dash that eventually set up Rashod Dubinion’s touchdown, the Hogs’ second of the quarter.

Further, Arkansas elevated its third down conversion rate over 50% for the contest because it picked up four first downs in as many attempts.

“In the locker room, that's kind of all we were talking about,” linebacker Bumper Pool said. “Third quarter, emphasizing winning the third quarter. If we win the third quarter, we'll win the game. Everyone took it to heart.”

The Razorbacks will get the chance to double down on their strong showing next Saturday when they return home for the first time in five weeks. The 7-1 Liberty Flames stand in their way of bowl eligibility for the second time in as many seasons.