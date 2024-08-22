The Arkansas football team is officially one week away from opening its season against in-state foe UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, and the Razorbacks' first official depth chart will be released soon.

Arkansas will have a new-look squad next Thursday against the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. While some positions are locked down, such as quarterback, others remain up for grabs with time ticking down until the first snap.

After watching all of Arkansas' open spring and fall camp practices, I've projected the Hogs' three-deep depth chart and given reasoning behind specific decisions...