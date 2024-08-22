PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Projecting Arkansas' depth chart

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
The Arkansas football team is officially one week away from opening its season against in-state foe UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, and the Razorbacks' first official depth chart will be released soon.

Arkansas will have a new-look squad next Thursday against the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. While some positions are locked down, such as quarterback, others remain up for grabs with time ticking down until the first snap.

After watching all of Arkansas' open spring and fall camp practices, I've projected the Hogs' three-deep depth chart and given reasoning behind specific decisions...

-----------------------

FIRST TEAM

First Team Offense
Position, No. Player Height/Weight Class

QB, #10

Taylen Green

6'6"/230 lbs

R-Jr

RB, #22

Ja'Quinden Jackson

6'2"/233 lbs

R-Sr

TE, #9

Luke Hasz

6'3"/241 lbs

So

WR, #2

Andrew Armstrong

6'4"/202 lbs

*R-Sr

WR, #5

Tyrone Broden

6'7"/200 lbs

*R-Sr

SWR, #6

Isaiah Sategna

5'11"/185 lbs

R-So

LT, #55

Fernando Carmona Jr.

6'5"/322 lbs

R-Jr

LG, #75

Patrick Kutas

6'5"/313 lbs

Jr

C, #63

Addison Nichols

6'5"/329 lbs

R-So

RG, #72

Joshua Braun

6'6"/338 lbs

R-Sr

RT, #54

Keyshawn Blackstock

6'5"/324 lbs

R-Jr
* - final season of eligibility
