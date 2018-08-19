Arkansas concluded fall camp Saturday with its second preseason scrimmage, so we thought it was a good time to update the depth chart.

Neither scrimmage was open to the media, so HawgBeat's Andrew Hutchinson is basing this on observations made during the 20-minute open portions of practice during the week, comments from coaches and things we've heard from those who saw the scrimmage.

This is far from an official depth chart, but is a rough guess as to what it looks like less than two weeks away from the Sept. 1 season opener against Eastern Illinois.