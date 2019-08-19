Projecting Arkansas' Week 1 depth chart
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Arkansas probably won't release a depth chart until next week, when it's officially the first game week of 2019.
With that Portland State game less than two weeks away, though, HawgBeat decided to take a stab at what head coach Chad Morris' first two-deep will look like...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news