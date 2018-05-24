NC: First off, how was your spring at IMG?

SN: "Spring was great. I got a chance to learn the IMG offense and got to know my quarterbacks so I feel great. IMG is cool. It's away from home and it gets hard sometimes but I was going to do it eventually so now I'm just trying out the transition a little early. I feel like it's been good for me as far as school work, scheduling and time management."

NC: So tell me about your commitment to Mizzou and why you pulled the trigger when you did.

SN: "The reason I committed back when I did was because I had already been to visit Mizzou once and I loved it. It was a great atmosphere, and that was before I even met the coaches. When I visited I didn't have time to meet the coaches because of everything that was going on with the Auburn game. They even lost that game but the fans didn't even really get upset, they were still all about Mizzou to the heart and that meant a lot to me. But the coaches came out to see me after when I was still in Memphis."

NC: It's no secret that you're still exploring your options since your commitment, what's your reasoning?

SN: "I think everyone should explore their options no matter when they commit because anything could change in the future. Coaches could leave, certain positions could fill up, so I think it's good to have more than one option, as much as I love the coaching staff at Missouri and am still confident in my commitment. I'm just enjoying the process and I don't want to make the wrong decision. Every SEC school is a great school, but it comes down to the type of people at those schools and what they want for you and your future. I'm just looking for the best opportunity for me."