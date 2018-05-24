Q&A: Shamar Nash Says He Wants to Be a Big Contributor...Wherever He Goes
HawgBeat caught up with IMG Academy 4-star WR, Missouri commit Shamar Nash, one of the Razorbacks' top targets at the position.
NC: First off, how was your spring at IMG?
SN: "Spring was great. I got a chance to learn the IMG offense and got to know my quarterbacks so I feel great. IMG is cool. It's away from home and it gets hard sometimes but I was going to do it eventually so now I'm just trying out the transition a little early. I feel like it's been good for me as far as school work, scheduling and time management."
NC: So tell me about your commitment to Mizzou and why you pulled the trigger when you did.
SN: "The reason I committed back when I did was because I had already been to visit Mizzou once and I loved it. It was a great atmosphere, and that was before I even met the coaches. When I visited I didn't have time to meet the coaches because of everything that was going on with the Auburn game. They even lost that game but the fans didn't even really get upset, they were still all about Mizzou to the heart and that meant a lot to me. But the coaches came out to see me after when I was still in Memphis."
NC: It's no secret that you're still exploring your options since your commitment, what's your reasoning?
SN: "I think everyone should explore their options no matter when they commit because anything could change in the future. Coaches could leave, certain positions could fill up, so I think it's good to have more than one option, as much as I love the coaching staff at Missouri and am still confident in my commitment. I'm just enjoying the process and I don't want to make the wrong decision. Every SEC school is a great school, but it comes down to the type of people at those schools and what they want for you and your future. I'm just looking for the best opportunity for me."
NC: At Rivals 3-stripe Camp in Nashville, your buddy Lance Wilhoite said there was definitely fire to the smoke about wide receivers strongly considering the Razorbacks, specifically you and him, what do you have to say about that?
SN: "Yeah, I look into Arkansas a lot but I look at a lot of other places too. Some people might say I'm looking at some more than others, like Memphis and Arkansas, but I'm just enjoying the process."
NC: What do you think of Coach Stepp and his achievements with some of his former players like Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn?
SN: "I feel like Coach Stepp is very great guy and he has a great effect on anybody that he coaches. I feel like Coach Stepp can back up everything that he says and that's just what you want to see in a coach. I feel like he's putting his players in a position to win and that's what you want to see, you can't ask much more than that out of anyone. He's all about progression and making it to the next level."
NC: Have you and Lance talked about what it would be like to play together at the next level at any school?
SN: "No matter what the school is, Lance is my brother. We've been playing together for two years now and I mean... it's crazy. We have fun on the field. You can't get that anywhere. If that was ever to happen, for me and Lance to play together at the same school, it would be a sight to see."
NC: What do coaches always say they like about you the most?
SN: "Coaches really like my personality. They see I'm a hard worker. I'll do whatever I need to do to accomplish my goal. I'm not a quitter. I'm going to work every opportunity I have. I'll always do what the coaches ask of me and then some. I try to be an over-achiever. I feel like wherever I go, I just want to go in and be an effective player right off the bat. It doesn't matter where it is. I just want to be a big contributor."
NC: What do you want to take away from your official visit to Arkansas?
SN: "I already have a great feel for the coaches, I'm just trying to get a better feel of the school and of the state itself. I'm looking forward to spending some real quality time with some of the coaches I don't know as well yet."
Arkansas was amazing‼️ @coachjstepp @_kbolden #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/Bq29SPiD0k— Shamar Nash (@shamar2tymez) March 30, 2018