“This was one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make,” Kelley said via Twitter. “And through great difficulty, I have decided that I will be transferring from the University of Arkansas.”

In three years with the Razorbacks, Kelley made six starts under center. He filled in four games for an injured Austin Allen last season and started two early-season games before losing the job to Ty Storey this year.

Quarterback Cole Kelley is the latest Arkansas player to leave the program, as he tweeted his decision to transfer Monday afternoon.

Kelley was 3-3 as a starter and completed 56.0 percent of his passes for 1,487 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his career.



Filling in for Allen in 2017, he was the quarterback for the largest comeback victory in school history, rallying the Razorbacks back from a 24-point deficit to win 38-37 at Ole Miss. The next week, he helped them overcome a 13-point fourth quarter deficit and avoid an embarrassing loss to Coastal Carolina.

The day after his first game back on the bench following Allen’s return from injury, Kelley was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and served a one-game suspension.

Under new head coach Chad Morris, he and Storey competed throughout the offseason and into the regular season for the starting job.

Kelley ultimately won the job for the opener against Eastern Illinois, but struggled to lead the offense and it wasn’t until Storey checked in that the Razorbacks began moving the ball. His only other start this season was against North Texas, a game in which he threw four interceptions before finally being replaced.

He also came off the bench and was on the field when Arkansas suffered second-half collapses against Colorado State and Ole Miss. By the end of the season, he was surpassed by true freshman Connor Noland for the backup job.

Despite falling down the depth chart, Kelley seemed to have a good attitude about his role on the team. Morris and former head coach Bret Bielema each utilized him for short-yardage situations in “Steamboat” and “Grave Digger” packages. Using his 6-foot-7, 258-pound frame, he could typically push defenders and fall forward. He gained 147 yards and scored five touchdowns on 81 career carries.

Coming out of Lafayette, La., Teurlings Catholic, Kelley was a 5.5 three-star pro-style quarterback who had the reputation of having a very strong arm. He turned down offers from Kentucky, Oklahoma State and several other Group of Five programs to play for the Razorbacks.

“Arkansas will always hold a special place in my heart,” Kelley said on Twitter. “I have made some really special friends here and I love all of my brothers that I went to work with everyday. I will always love the Razorbacks and I hope nothing but the best for my brothers in the future.”

He is the ninth scholarship player to leave the program for various reasons since the 2018 roster was finalized at the beginning of the season. The scholarship distribution for 2019 - as it currently stands - can be viewed here.