The Arkansas Razorbacks are 2-1 through the first quarter of the 2019 season and what a first quarter it's been. In this quarterly review we'll take a look back at the first three games of the season and where Arkansas ranks in the nation and in the SEC in the major statistical categories.

Chad Morris started the season with the first of his two off-season grad transfer quarterback additions, SMU transfer Ben Hicks, and the offense struggled to get much going against Portland State. A 20-13 win over the FCS team gave fans little to cheer about and plenty to criticize.

Morris went with Hicks again in week two against Ole Miss and it may have cost the Hogs the game. A 201-yard performance by A&M grad transfer Nick Starkel in the second half sparked renewed hope despite the 31-17 loss.

The offense finally got going in week three with a 520-yard performance led by Starkel (who still has one year of eligibility left). After an electric first quarter followed by slow second and third quarters, the Hogs finished off Colorado State in the fourth quarter with 21-unanswered points for a 55-34 win.

The Razorbacks' depth chart features 10 or more true freshmen weekly and though their inexperience has caused some growing pains, the staff has also found several they can depend on consistently. Their development will be critical heading into conference play.

Arkansas has one more non-conference game coming up before they go into their typical, grueling SEC schedule. They'll face Starkel's former program, A&M, in Dallas before going to Lexington to face Kentucky for the first time since 2012.