With rain threatening to come down in Fayetteville, the Hogs played their spring game in front of a thin crowd of fans and the low-energy crowd was mirrored in the low-energy play of the Arkansas offense, especially in the first half. This team will look very different come the fall and they had at least five or six starters for next season out with injuries.

The 2019 spring game just wrapped up, here are some quick takeaways from what we saw.