Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo was hospitalized Monday after being involved in a car accident, the team account tweeted Tuesday.

"Yesterday morning, Quincey McAdoo was involved in an automobile accident," the statement read. "He was transported to Washington Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition and recovering. Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery."

As a freshman in 2022, McAdoo made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back to help a secondary riddled with injuries. The Clarendon, Arkansas, native started four of the nine games in which he appeared, racking up 20 solo tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

This is a developing story. HawgBeat will provide more details when they become available.