Quincey McAdoo, a junior athlete at Clarendon High School, received his offer from the Razorbacks back in March.

The 4-star holds offers from 15 different schools: Arkansas, Baylor, Florida St., Houston, Memphis, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kansas, Auburn, and FIU.

Ranked the 75th best player in the nation currently, he has his options completely open, but McAdoo mentioned how Arkansas’ revived football program makes his decision that much more difficult.