FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offense was efficient on first down, had more big plays and protected the ball Tuesday afternoon, helping it win the championship belt for the first time this spring.

It went right back to the defense Thursday, though, as it made the final play of the day to secure the belt. That led to the best quote of the post-practice interviews, courtesy of defensive tackle McTelvin Agim.

“We got it back today, so they got to babysit it for a day,” Agim said with a sly smile.

Here are a few other notable quotes from the interview sessions, which also included quarterback Ben Hicks, wide receiver Deon Stewart and safety Joe Foucha…

“As a player with Coach Coop and in that meeting room, I feel like I have grown since my freshman year. In man coverage, I know to stay outside and I got Kam (Curl) coming from the post. That is just the little things that when I was a freshman that I didn’t know. I know to be deep in the post.” - Foucha, on what he’s learned since last year