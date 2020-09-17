HawgBeat - Rakeem Boyd named preseason All-SEC second team by coaches

Rakeem Boyd named preseason All-SEC second team by coaches
The tallies are in from the SEC coaches and the preseason All-SEC teams have been set. Rakeem Boyd, the SEC's second leading running back in 2019, was named to the second team with Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller while Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and Alabama's Najee Harris were named to the first team.
While Boyd rushed for average yards per game than Harris, the Bama running back had 13 touchdowns in 2019 to Boyd's eight.
It's Boyd's first time making the preseason All-SEC list and comes on the heels of Arkansas's announcement naming him a captain.
Boyd led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, totaling 1,867 career rushing yards and 10 scores in his first two seasons on the Hill. As a junior, he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for over 100 yards in five games.
The Houston, Texas native ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally averaging 94.4 yards per game; in addition, Boyd’s 6.4 yards per carry ranked ninth in the conference. On just eight carries, he rushed for a career-best 185 yards against Western Kentucky, averaging 23.1 yards per attempt, including two touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards with the latter being a career-long.
As a sophomore in 2018, Boyd ranked 10th in the SEC averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 13th among league-leaders totaling 734 rushing yards. His eight-career 100+ yard single-game rushing performances make him one of 16 running backs in school history to accomplish the feat.
Boyd is the first Arkansas running back to garner Preseason Coaches All-SEC recognition since Alex Collins was named to the second team in 2014.
He is the only Razorback on the three preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the coaches though sophomore receiver Treylon Burks was voted a second-team return specialist at the end of 2019.
First Team
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB
Dylan Moses, Alabama
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Derek Stingley, LSU
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
Deonte Brown, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Austin Deculus, LSU*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
Ed Ingram, LSU*
C
Trey Hill, Georgia
WR
George Pickens, Georgia
Terrace Marshall, LSU
QB
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB
Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Derek Stingley, LSU
DEFENSE
DL
Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
Malik Herring, Georgia
Aaron Sterling,South Carolina
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB
Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
Monty Rice, Georgia
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
Marco Wilson, Florida*
Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL
Carson Green, Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, AlabamaDan Moore, Texas A&M
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
Seth Williams, Auburn
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Kadarius Toney, Florida*
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL
Zachary Carter, Florida
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
Glen Logan, LSU
LB
Boogie Watson, Kentucky
Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
Nolan Smith, Georgia*
Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Evan McPherson, Florida
P
Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS
Christian Tutt, Auburn