HawgBeat - Rakeem Boyd named preseason All-SEC second team by coaches

The tallies are in from the SEC coaches and the preseason All-SEC teams have been set. Rakeem Boyd, the SEC's second leading running back in 2019, was named to the second team with Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller while Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and Alabama's Najee Harris were named to the first team.

While Boyd rushed for average yards per game than Harris, the Bama running back had 13 touchdowns in 2019 to Boyd's eight.

It's Boyd's first time making the preseason All-SEC list and comes on the heels of Arkansas's announcement naming him a captain.

Boyd led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, totaling 1,867 career rushing yards and 10 scores in his first two seasons on the Hill. As a junior, he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for over 100 yards in five games.

The Houston, Texas native ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally averaging 94.4 yards per game; in addition, Boyd’s 6.4 yards per carry ranked ninth in the conference. On just eight carries, he rushed for a career-best 185 yards against Western Kentucky, averaging 23.1 yards per attempt, including two touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards with the latter being a career-long.

As a sophomore in 2018, Boyd ranked 10th in the SEC averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 13th among league-leaders totaling 734 rushing yards. His eight-career 100+ yard single-game rushing performances make him one of 16 running backs in school history to accomplish the feat.

Boyd is the first Arkansas running back to garner Preseason Coaches All-SEC recognition since Alex Collins was named to the second team in 2014.

He is the only Razorback on the three preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the coaches though sophomore receiver Treylon Burks was voted a second-team return specialist at the end of 2019.