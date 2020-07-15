College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

For the second straight year, Rakeem Boyd has landed on the Doak Walker Award watch list.

The watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the top running back in college football, features 76 players across the country.

Boyd is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns on 184 carries. His rushing total ranked sixth in the SEC last season, but his 94.4 yards per game ranked fourth in the conference.

If he duplicates his yards from last season in 2020, Boyd will become just the sixth player in UA history with 3,000 career yards. His career 6.1-yard average currently ranks second in school history, behind only Matt Jones and Felix Jones.

After considering skipping his senior season and entering the NFL Draft early, Boyd opted to return to Arkansas for the 2020 season under new head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Pittman has said multiple times that they believe the extra year will boost his draft stock if he can show improvement as a pass catcher and in pass protection.

There are nine SEC running backs on the Doak Walker watch list, which was the third announced this week. The Razorbacks were not represented on the 90-man Bednarik Award (best defensive player) or 30-man Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback) watch lists released Monday and Tuesday, respectively.