With news coming out late last week that it will still go as planned, we’re less than month away from the 2020 NFL Draft.

A handful of former Razorbacks hope to hear their names called during the seven rounds, which will be held April 23-25 but won’t be a public event as originally scheduled in Las Vegas.

Arkansas had four players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and they appear to be the most likely to be drafted. Here is how various outlets have them ranked among all prospects…

Cheyenne O’Grady

CBS: No. 152 overall, No. 7 tight end

The Draft Network: No. 154 overall, No. 9 tight end

DraftTek: No. 178 overall, No. 9 tight end

All three projections have O’Grady between 152-178 overall, which would slot him in the fifth round. It’s also worth noting that the ninth tight end picked went in the fourth round each of the last two years.

McTelvin Agim

CBS: No. 212 overall, No. 20 non-EDGE defensive lineman

The Draft Network: No. 169 overall, No. 14 interior defensive lineman

DraftTek: No. 75 overall, No. 5 defensive lineman/3 technique

Going 75th overall - where he’s rated by DraftTek - would mean Agim is picked in the top half of the third round. The other two projections would have him picked in the fifth or sixth round.

De’Jon Harris

CBS: No. 309 overall, No. 30 linebacker

DraftTek: No. 186 overall, No. 12 inside linebacker

There are only 255 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, so CBS’s projections would have Harris as an undrafted free agent. DraftTek, however, would have him going early in the sixth round.

Kamren Curl

CBS: No. 319 overall, No. 26 safety

The Draft Network: No. 194 overall, No. 26 cornerback

DraftTek: No. 218 overall, No. 16 safety

Much like Harris, CBS has Curl being undrafted based on its overall rankings. The Draft Network and DraftTek have him much higher, going in the sixth round or early seventh.