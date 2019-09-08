News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 10:04:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Upon Further Review: Arkansas's Puzzling Offensive Game, Gassed Defense

Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks went 7-16 in the first half for 98 yards before getting benched.
Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks went 7-16 in the first half for 98 yards before getting benched. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The offensive choices that led to Arkansas's 31-17 loss to Ole Miss on the road began with Chad Morris choosing to start Ben Hicks.

I'll be first to admit I did support the decision after Hicks led the team to a mediocre win over Portland State, and that's because I thought he'd at least earned the right to show what he could do against a higher caliber opponent this week. Well, we found out, and it's impossible to say for sure, but that might've cost them the game.

The Razorback offensive line didn't offer Hicks much help with both starting tackles and JUCO addition Myron Cunningham each allowing 4 or more quarterback pressures throughout the game, but he also didn't have the touch and accuracy on the ball that might've allowed him to overcome their deficiency.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}