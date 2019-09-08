The offensive choices that led to Arkansas's 31-17 loss to Ole Miss on the road began with Chad Morris choosing to start Ben Hicks.

I'll be first to admit I did support the decision after Hicks led the team to a mediocre win over Portland State, and that's because I thought he'd at least earned the right to show what he could do against a higher caliber opponent this week. Well, we found out, and it's impossible to say for sure, but that might've cost them the game.

The Razorback offensive line didn't offer Hicks much help with both starting tackles and JUCO addition Myron Cunningham each allowing 4 or more quarterback pressures throughout the game, but he also didn't have the touch and accuracy on the ball that might've allowed him to overcome their deficiency.