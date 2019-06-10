HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks’ road to redemption rolls on to Omaha.

In Monday’s winner-take-all Game 3, they poured it on to beat Ole Miss 14-1, winning the Fayetteville Super Regional and clinching a spot in the College World Series.

It is Arkansas’ 10th all-time trip to Omaha, but this is the first time it has made it in consecutive years. Last season, the Razorbacks were an out away from winning their first championship in program history, but finished runner-up to Oregon State.

Things weren’t looking good for a return trip early on, as the Rebels got to starter Patrick Wicklander for one run in the first and chased him with runners on second and third and two outs in the second.

Cody Scroggins settled things down out of the bullpen, though, coming in to strike out Ryan Olenek - the third-toughest player to strikeout in the SEC - despite inheriting a 2-1 count.

With the momentum back on their side, the Razorbacks tied it up with an RBI single by Casey Opitz and took the lead on an RBI double by Jacob Nesbit. Those two players came into the game with the two worst batting averages in the starting lineup, at .232 and .262, respectively.

Arkansas was off to the races after that.

The first of Trevor Ezell’s three hits was a two-run single to cap the scoring in the second, and then the Razorbacks scored in each of the next four innings.

In the third, Heston Kjerstad - who broke out of a recent slump by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs - ripped a two-run double down the right field line and Opitz added another RBI single.

The Razorbacks managed only one run each in the fourth and fifth inning. The first was the result of a leadoff walk by Christian Franklin, who stole second, moved to third on an Ezell single and scored on a passed ball, and the second was a monstrous home run by Kjerstad. It was his 16th long ball of the season, breaking a tie with Casey Martin for the most on the team.

They broke it open with a five-run sixth inning highlighted by Dominic Fletcher’s two-run double and Opitz’ two-run home run.

Meanwhile, Scroggins gave Arkansas just what it needed after the early hook for Wicklander. The fourth-year junior gave up just two hits and hit one batter with a pitch in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out half - eight of 16 - of the batters he faced.

Jacob Kostyshock and Matt Cronin closed it out with scoreless outings of two and one inning, respectively.

Arkansas will play Florida State on Saturday or Sunday in its first game at the College World Series, with the date and times not yet announced.

The other two teams on the Razorbacks’ side of the bracket are Michigan and No. 8 national seed Texas Tech. Three SEC teams - No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 6 seed Mississippi State and Auburn - and No. 7 seed Louisville complete the eight-team field.

ATTENDANCE

Paid: 11,095

Tickets scanned: 10,092

