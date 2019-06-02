HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ road to redemption will continue next weekend.

Three pitchers combined to shut out TCU 6-0 and send the No. 5 national seed Razorbacks to the super regionals, where they will get a rematch with No. 12 national seed Ole Miss.

The Rebels beat Jacksonville State 19-4 to win the Oxford Regional and have won three of five matchups with Arkansas this season. They are the only opponent to win a series at Baum-Walker Stadium over the last two seasons, winning two of three back in March.

Freshman left-hander Patrick Wicklander wasn’t particularly efficient, but kept TCU off the board for five innings. He scattered three hits and one walk while striking out seven on 89 pitches.

Two of those hits came with two outs in the fourth inning and put runners on second and third for the Horned Frogs. Wicklander worked out of the jam, though, by getting Andrew Keefer to pop out.

The bullpen was just as sharp, as TCU managed just two more base runners over the final four innings. Cody Scroggins worked around a pair of hits and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings and Jacob Kostyshock retired all four batters he faced, including three strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the offense wasted no time giving the Razorbacks a lead to work with.

Casey Martin snapped an 0-for-20 stretch with a single in the first inning. After a single by Matt Goodheart, Dominic Fletcher crushed a pitch off the wall for a two-run double. Two batters later, Jack Kenley added a two-out RBI double to make it 3-0.

TCU’s starter, fifth-year senior Jared Janczak, settled in after that. He retired 11 of the next 12 Arkansas batters until Trevor Ezell poked a single into left. After striking out Martin, Goodheart chased the former All-American by launching a two-run home run over the right field fence.

The final run of the game came on a two-out RBI single by Kenley in the eighth.

It will be the Razorbacks’ second straight appearance in the super regionals, which will begin on either Friday or Saturday. The dates and times won’t be announced until Tuesday, but the games will be played in Fayetteville.

