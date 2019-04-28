FAYETTEVILLE — Casey Opitz hit a walk-off double to help Arkansas complete the sweep of No. 20 Tennessee on Sunday.

The sophomore catcher’s two-out line drive cleared a leaping third baseman and scored Jack Kenley from second to give the Razorbacks a 4-3 win over the Volunteers in 10 innings at Baum-Walker Stadium.

With the win, Arkansas has a two-game lead in the SEC West and is tied with Vanderbilt for the overall conference lead. The Commodores own the tiebreaker though, winning the series between the two teams.

Tennessee starter Zach Linginfelter retired the first four Razorbacks before Jack Kenley hit a high fly ball that landed in the left field bullpen for a solo home run. It was his ninth long ball of the season after not hitting any in his first two years at Arkansas.

That was the only run of the game until the fifth inning, when the Razorbacks loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk to finally chase Linginfelter.

With the game hanging in the balance, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello - a former Arkansas assistant - brought in closer Redmond Walsh. The left-hander entered the game with an incredible 0.35 ERA.

The first pitch he threw hit Heston Kjerstad to bring in another run, but Walsh limited the damage by getting Dominic Fletcher to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Meanwhile, Connor Noland was rolling for Arkansas. The only base runner he allowed in the first five inning was a one-out walk in the third.

Jake Rucker broke up his no-hit bid, though, with a leadoff single in the sixth and a sacrifice bunt moved him into scoring position. It seemed like Noland would get out of it unscathed, but Kenley couldn’t field a ground ball by Ammons and Rucker scored from second.

The Volunteers got a runner into scoring position in the seventh, as well, only for Noland to strike out Zach Daniels and get Rickey Martinez to ground out to end his outing.

Since failing to record an out at Vanderbilt, the freshman hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 16 2/3 innings. He had a career-high 10 strikeouts while giving up just two hits and one walk in seven innings Sunday.

Marshall Denton was the first reliever out of the bullpen for Arkansas and left the game with two outs and the tying run on third. That’s when the Razorbacks turned to Matt Cronin and he promptly gave up a game-tying RBI single to Justin Ammons, who was just 5 for his 51 at bats.

It looked like he had Ammons picked off at first, but he made it to second when Trevor Ezell’s throw to second was wide. That proved to be a big mistake because Andrew Lipcius followed with a single to drive him in and give Tennessee the lead.

The Volunteers still had Walsh on the mound in the ninth and Christian Franklin made them pay by hitting an opposite-field home run with one out to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.

Freshman Elijah Trest retired all three Tennessee batters he faced in the 10th, setting the stage for Opitz’s heroics in the bottom of the inning.

Arkansas wraps up its non-conference slate against Grambling State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is the Razorbacks’ annual game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock and it won’t be televised or streamed online.

The next SEC series is on the road at Kentucky beginning Friday.

Other Tidbits

~Attendance was down slightly for the Sunday afternoon game, with a paid attendance of 9,419 and “tickets scanned” number of 7,040. The three-game series had a combined paid attendance of 32,800, which was just 802 shy of matching the school record set in the 2015 Super Regional against Missouri State.

~With a single in the fourth inning, Kjerstad has now reached base safely in 18 consecutive games. He was also hit by a pitch twice, giving him 28 in his career. That is one shy of cracking the UA’s all-time top-10 list.

~Kenley’s second-inning homer extended Arkansas’ streak of games with at least one long ball to 10 games. The Razorbacks’ longest such streak last season, when they broke the single-season school record, was 12 games.

~Following a first pitch by the father of Grant Koch, new gymnastics head coach Jordyn Wieber threw out the ceremonial first pitch. A former Olympian, the 23-year-old first-time head coach actually did a back handspring before throwing the ball.