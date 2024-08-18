Rashod Dubinion excited about Arkansas offense in 2024
Ahead of his junior campaign for the Razorbacks in 2024, Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion spoke to the media on Saturday about his unit, the offense and the team's mentality toward hard work.
A 5-foot-10, 201-pound Georgia native, Dubinion played in 10 games last season and racked up 260 yards and one touchdown on 82 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 85 yards and a score.
"I feel like everybody comes ready to work every day, like both sides of the ball," Dubinion said on Saturday. "Like if you don’t come ready to work it’s going to show. It’s going to show."
According to stats given to the media following Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp last week, Dubinion had two short-yardage touchdowns and a 30-yard gain late in situational drills. It's safe to say he's taking well to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme.
"Coach (Bobby) Petrino’s offense is exciting to see," Dubinion said. "It's a show. We're going to bring a show."
Part of a running back room that features a wide array of talent, Dubinion spoke on the brotherhood he has with his teammates despite the competition.
"I respect everybody and everybody respects me," Dubinion said. "We all get along pretty well; we all treat each other like family because we’re family. We all break bread together, eat together, hang out outside of football. That’s what matters the most."
Once a top-250 four-star from the class of 2022, Dubinion has the traits to be a go-to ball carrier in the SEC. With the No. 2 spot locked down on the depth chart, Dubinion should be in store for his most productive season yet.
"I love his initial burst," running backs coach Kolby Smith said. "I love his slash ability. His quickness. His ability to get into those small seams in the offensive line that we create and the jump cut and the burst out of it."
Arkansas will return to the practice field Monday in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.