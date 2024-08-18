Ahead of his junior campaign for the Razorbacks in 2024, Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion spoke to the media on Saturday about his unit, the offense and the team's mentality toward hard work.

A 5-foot-10, 201-pound Georgia native, Dubinion played in 10 games last season and racked up 260 yards and one touchdown on 82 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 85 yards and a score.

"I feel like everybody comes ready to work every day, like both sides of the ball," Dubinion said on Saturday. "Like if you don’t come ready to work it’s going to show. It’s going to show."

According to stats given to the media following Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp last week, Dubinion had two short-yardage touchdowns and a 30-yard gain late in situational drills. It's safe to say he's taking well to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme.

"Coach (Bobby) Petrino’s offense is exciting to see," Dubinion said. "It's a show. We're going to bring a show."