PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rashod Dubinion excited about Arkansas offense in 2024

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzd4SjV3anhjY1dnP3NpPWVPRU9JblgtNkhIYU1JREI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ahead of his junior campaign for the Razorbacks in 2024, Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion spoke to the media on Saturday about his unit, the offense and the team's mentality toward hard work.

A 5-foot-10, 201-pound Georgia native, Dubinion played in 10 games last season and racked up 260 yards and one touchdown on 82 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 85 yards and a score.

"I feel like everybody comes ready to work every day, like both sides of the ball," Dubinion said on Saturday. "Like if you don’t come ready to work it’s going to show. It’s going to show."

According to stats given to the media following Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp last week, Dubinion had two short-yardage touchdowns and a 30-yard gain late in situational drills. It's safe to say he's taking well to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme.

"Coach (Bobby) Petrino’s offense is exciting to see," Dubinion said. "It's a show. We're going to bring a show."

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Part of a running back room that features a wide array of talent, Dubinion spoke on the brotherhood he has with his teammates despite the competition.

"I respect everybody and everybody respects me," Dubinion said. "We all get along pretty well; we all treat each other like family because we’re family. We all break bread together, eat together, hang out outside of football. That’s what matters the most."

Once a top-250 four-star from the class of 2022, Dubinion has the traits to be a go-to ball carrier in the SEC. With the No. 2 spot locked down on the depth chart, Dubinion should be in store for his most productive season yet.

"I love his initial burst," running backs coach Kolby Smith said. "I love his slash ability. His quickness. His ability to get into those small seams in the offensive line that we create and the jump cut and the burst out of it."

Arkansas will return to the practice field Monday in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9yYXNob2QtZHViaW5pb24tZXhjaXRlZC1hYm91dC1hcmthbnNh cy1vZmZlbnNlLWluLTIwMjQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGcmFzaG9kLWR1YmluaW9uLWV4Y2l0ZWQtYWJvdXQtYXJrYW5zYXMt b2ZmZW5zZS1pbi0yMDI0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK