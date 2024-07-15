The 11-year wait for EA's College Football 25 video game officially come to an end on Monday, and Arkansas fans can finally make a championship-run with the digital Razorbacks ahead of the 2024-25 season.

With the game's release comes full rosters for every program, including the Hogs. Names like quarterback Taylen Green and defensive end Landon Jackson were already known to be College Football 25, so who else can fans take control of on the sticks?

EA Sports had announced that 85-man rosters would be used for all 134 FBS teams to start off, but that players not included at launch could still be added later. It's also possible that late-enrolling freshmen or transfers will not be part of the initial release.

Arkansas' highest overall player is Jackson, who debuted at No. 58 in EA's top 100 players as a 91 overall. The best offensive player for the Razorbacks is tight end Luke Hasz, who comes in at an 88 overall. The Razorbacks as a whole have an 85 overall team rating.

Below is the full Arkansas roster in EA's College Football 25, along with overall rankings and stat ratings for each position group: