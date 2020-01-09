Sam Pittman's staff is complete and it is full to the brim with experienced recruiters. While official recruiting territories haven't been assigned, with more than 50 total new offers out and 30 to 2021 prospects, we can begin to see where the Razorback coaches will make their rounds.

While on many occasions a prospect's lead recruiter will be the coach at their position, it's also very common for prospects to be recruited by the "area" recruiter.

Some recruiters like to go back to their roots/homestate for their recruiting territory, others rely on past jobs and connections they made "back when;" many recruiters do both. Then there are recruiters that are so good they'll send out offers all over the map and see what kind of bites they get back.

Pittman is known as a recruiter who can go anywhere and get anyone. During his time as offensive line coach at Georgia, the new head hog signed prospects from more than 10 different states.

Most that follow Arkansas recruiting know that the Razorbacks can't sustain the team with classes built on nearby talent alone, only the luckiest programs get to do that. Arkansas's last four classes feature prospects from an average of 10 different states and Pittman's first class already has signees/commits from eight states with just 13 prospects in the class.

While Chad Morris stuck more to the "one state over" footprint, Pittman and his staff are already expanding the map and reaching into seldom recruited territories like South Carolina and Michigan, and the emphasis on Georgia has already heavily increased with the staff's numerous ties to the Peach State.

Since Arkansas's new staff is late to the party on offers to juniors, the bulk of the new offers out are for the 2021 class. Check out the geographical distribution of the Hogs' 30 new junior offers:

Georgia - 4

Texas - 3

Missouri - 3

Michigan - 3

South Carolina - 3

Louisiana - 3

Arkansas - 2

Florida - 2

Iowa - 2

North Carolina - 2

California - 1

Alabama - 1

Kansas - 1

View the full interactive map of 2021 offers here