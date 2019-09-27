The Arkansas coaches have just 15 of their 22-ish 2020 commits in the bag so they're in the bottom quarter of the SEC in both class rank and quantity of commits. With the early signing period just two months away, it's no surprise the coaches will be out at 10+ high schools during the day Friday and at games tonight.

Dustin Fry will be checking in on one of the most important remaining targets on the board in the 2020 class, Garrett Hayes.

