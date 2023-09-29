Most of Arkansas' commitments in the upcoming classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 are slated to be in action in the high school ranks this weekend.

Arkansas has 19 commitments in the class of 2024, three in the class of 2025 two in the 2026 class. The 2024 class currently ranks No. 21 in the country on Rivals, and it checks in right behind North Carolina and just ahead of Stanford.

In east Texas, three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson and the Pleasant Grove Hawks have the weekend off. That's a good thing for the Razorbacks, as Johnson will be in Dallas with his teammate, 2025 four-star athlete Lance Jackson, at the game against Texas A&M.

Inside the state, four-star defensive end Charleston Collins and Little Rock Mills were in action on Thursday night against Maumelle. The Comets went down 14-0 early and couldn't recover, falling 34-28.



Up in the northwest corner of the state, two 2024 commits will face off. Three-star offensive lineman Kobe Branham and the Southside Mavericks are traveling to Bentonville to play three-star wide receiver CJ Brown and the Tigers.

Brown has been a go-to piece for Bentonville this season. He's hauled in seven touchdowns on 396 yards receiving, and returned a pair of kickoffs for a touchdown.

There's plenty more action coming up this weekend. Below is where all Arkansas commits are playing this weekend.

*For more information on a particular recruit, click their name to visit their Rivals profile.*