Most of Arkansas' commitments in the upcoming classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026 are slated to be in action in the high school ranks this weekend.

Arkansas is now up to 19 commitments in the class of 2024 as well as two each in both the 2025 and 2026 classes. The 2024 class currently ranks No. 21 in the country, according to Rivals, and it checks in right behind Texas and just ahead of Stanford.

Those who are looking for a good game to watch on Friday night might tune into the in-state matchup between Bauxite and Central Arkansas Christian. Two 2025 Arkansas commits — athlete Marcus Wimberly and quarterback Grayson Wilson — will be facing off.

"He's hard to game plan against just because they do such a good job," Bauxite defensive coordinator Tommy Wimberly — Marcus' father — told HawgBeat on Wednesday. "Their new head coach has complete taken over the offense and it's a completely new scheme."

In the northwest corner of the state, Bentonville and three-star wide receiver CJ Brown have the week off following a loss to Conway last weekend.

In the state of Texas, four-star defensive back Jaden Allen and his Aledo team are coming off an impressive 48-45 win over Denton Guyer. They'll play Northwest High School out of Justin, Texas, Friday night.

Also in the state of Texas, four-star defensive back Selman Bridges and Lake Belton fell in overtime to Red Oak on Thursday evening in a game that was televised on ESPN2.

There's plenty more action coming up this weekend. Below is where all 22 total commits are playing this weekend.

*For more information on a particular recruit, click their name to visit their Rivals profile.*