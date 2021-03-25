HawgBeat - Razorback DBs playing with confidence this spring

To celebrate the Hogs' ascension to the Sweet 16, buy a one month subscription to HawgBeat and get six months free! Use code HawgSweet16 (Promo lasts until tipoff!)

After helping the Razorback defense improve in almost every category in 2020, it's no surprise to see the Arkansas defensive backs showing confidence in their room this spring. After just six interceptions nabbed in 2019, Arkansas defensive backs alone had 11 in 2020 and all five of those contributors are back.

The Hogs return every starter from last year's squad and the hills that they had to climb as a group due to departures, COVID, and injuries helped them develop depth going into 2021.

"From my freshman year, there was no depth at all and now we have depth at each and every position," Greg Brooks Jr. said after Tuesday's practice. "It is just getting everybody on board with their assignments and I feel like we are getting better with that. I feel like we need depth because we play six DBs, if anything happens, they can step up each and every time."

With Montaric Brown, Ladarrius Bishop, Brooks, Devin Bush, Jalen Catalon, Trent Gordon, Myles Slusher and now Zach Zimos as well, the group on paper has more former 4-stars than any other. Simeon Blair and Hudson Clark have worked their way from walk-ons to starters and former 3-stars like Malik Chavis, Khari Johnson, Nick Turner, Jaccorei Turner and Jayden Johnson are on the starters' heels.

At Tuesday's practice it was Chavis and walk-on Nathan Parodi that helped the defense with takeaways. Brooks was eager to share the dominance with the media.

“The whole defense had a good day and (KJ) is going to tell you why,” Brooks bragged. “We were 7-of-8 on third down. The whole defense had a great day.”

The Razorbacks will be getting more aggressive at the line of scrimmage, putting the Hog defensive backs in more one-on-one situations. Springing different linebackers and defensive backs at the opposing offensive line should help the team's meager pass rush.

"It’s just a lot of stuff from last year that we didn’t run as much," Brooks shared. "Coach feels like we just need to come with it with the blitz this year. I feel like it’s going to help us add another element to our game come the fall."

With six defensive backs on the field, there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of. Getting assignments right be key to the unit working cohesively.

"It’s really just trusting each other and knowing everybody’s position. If we know everybody’s position, we’re going to be hard to stop."

