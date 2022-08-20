Razorback defense shines in second scrimmage of fall camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks held their second and final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday in a closed setting, and head coach Sam Pittman said the Arkansas defense won the day. "I'm not rooting for the offense or defense, but I thought the defense played a lot better today than they did last week," Pittman said. "Which a lot of times you say that and think the offense didn't play very well. That's not the case. I just thought the defense made more plays, made the close plays more this week than they did last week." Pittman said there were less penalties than last Saturday's scrimmage and only one player had an injury — Ricky Stromberg hyperextended his elbow. "Everything we are doing, we can fix," Pittman said. "It's just the little details. We had some offsides on the offensive line. We had a hard time on offense protecting at times. There was a lot of good things as well on offense, but those details. We got beat deep a couple times on some balls. Those details, technique and things we have to get better at." Razorback right tackle Dalton Wagner said he thinks the Arkansas offense is way ahead of what it was at this point last year. "The offense has come a long ways since last year," Wagner said. "I think we’re light years ahead of where we were last season at this time. The second scrimmage today, a little bit more polished than it was last week." Here are some takeaways, stats, big plays and individual players that stood out during Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp:

Stats & big plays:

~ The first drive was the "Rocket Sanders Show" (against No. 2 defnse), He probably around 50-60 of the 75 yards gained. He also caught a 30-yard pass from KJ Jefferson and had a 15-yard run. ~ KJ Jefferson capped off the first drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and didn't get touched. ~ Warren Thompson had a 25-yard catch from KJ Jefferson. ~ KJ threw a 10-yard touchdown to Matt Landers. ~ Trey Knox caught a 10-yard pass from KJ Jefferson. ~ Jadon Haselwood caught a 15-yard pass from KJ Jefferson. ~ Ketron Jackson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Malik Hornsby. ~ Nathan Bax caught an 18-yard touchdown from Malik Hornsby. ~ Sam Mbake had a 5-yard touchdown from Cade Fortin that he flipped sidearmed. ~ Quincey McAdoo caught a 15-yard touchdown from Hornsby. McAdoo also had a 25-yard catch from Hornsby. ~ Landon Jackson had at least two sacks. ~ Eric Thomas had a sack.

OFFENSE TAKEAWAYS

How KJ Jefferson did:

Jefferson continued to impress in the team's second scrimmage. "I can't remember an interception," Pittman said. "I don't think we had an interception...I thought KJ controlled the offense. He's your leading rusher on the team, and you never run him in camp. He's doing his reads, and he can run. If anyone is even halfway close to him, the play is dead and all that. I think you'll see a much different offense. What I'm excited about is he can throw and we can catch." Pittman said he likes how Jefferson is throwing the ball better and taking care of it better. "Everybody on the field knows he's the guy," Pittman said. "So, I've been really proud of him. He's night and day from what he was confidence wise a year ago at this time. We really didn't know what we had to be honest with you going into the Rice game last year, but we do this year."

Offensive line is beat up:

Pittman said that the offensive line is as beat up as any position group right now. Freshman Patrick Kutas had to run as the second team center despite being the sixth center, per Pittman. "We don’t think any of them won’t be back by the week, or hopefully by Thursday when we start our Cincinnati prep," Pittman said. "I don’t want them to be hurt, but right now it’s not a major concern." Pittman was asked about what the offensive line looks like after the returning four starters from last season — Beaux Limmer, Brady Latham, Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner. "(Luke) Jones and Ty’Kieast Crawford," Pittman siad. I would say Marcus Henderson if he was (healthy). And I would say Devon Manuel if he was healthy. But neither one of them are right now. I think that they will be...I like (Andrew) Chamblee. Chamblee has done a nice job. For a young kid, he’s done a nice job. That would definitely be your eight. And then your 9-10, you’re talking about (Jalen) St. John or Kutas at that spot, and then (Josh) Street would be another guy and E’Marion Harris."

Wide receivers continue to be better than expected:

When asked if he thought the receivers would be this good by now, Pittman said no. What was a weakness for the Hogs in the spring is now one of the stronger position groups on the team. "That has a lot to do with coaching with Coach Guiton, but also has a lot to do with them, too," Pittman said. "You can't just say 'well, we went in the portal and got Landers and Haselwood' because Jaedon Wilson's better -- he's beat up right now, too -- but Jaedon Wilson's better, Warren Thompson is a lot better than what he was last year, and Ketron Jackson. So, the strength coach, the way that they've prepared and just the kids, who they are."

Rocket Sanders looks like a feature back:

Pittman said prior to fall camp that Sanders will get the majority of the carries if he is fresh, especially with Dominique Johnson out. Through two weeks, Sanders is living up to the expectation. "Rocket’s that guy that he can beat you in three ways," Catalon said. "He can beat you running through you, running around you or making a nice move. He’s got great speed and he’s just the complete back. We have a back that can go out and catch the ball the way he can — knowing that he has a history of being a receiver as well in high school — it expands your offense like no other because you’re able to do things with your running back."

DEFENSE TAKEAWAYS

Defense stepped up:

The story of the day was the defense, according to Pittman. There were less big plays and the offense was not as explosive as it was last week. "I thought we pressured the quarterback better today, contested balls we were better on defense than we were last week," Pittman said. "We've got big wideouts, but they were in better position than they were." Pittman said the offense was not bad, the defense was just better. "But overall, I think it's just because the defense played better," Pittman said. "I don't really feel like the offense didn't play well. I just think our defense made key plays in there to get off the field."

Where the cornerback battle stands:

Cornerback might be the hardest position to figure out who will be starting at for Arkansas. Pittman said there is still a battle for the second corner spot between Malik Chavis, LaDarrius Bishop and Dwight McGlothern. It seems as if Hudson Clark has locked down a starting corner spot. "Hudson's really played the best of all those guys throughout the first two weeks," Pittman said. "Khari Johnson is playing better, playing a lot better actually. Keuan Parker would be another guy in that mix who's getting better. Think he'll really help us on special teams, as well. Most all those guys will help us, but that's kind of where we're at. We're in kind of a three-guy battle with, close 4-5, with (McGlothern) being close. But right now, we walked out there today with (Bishop) and Hudson Clark starting for us." Catalon said that Clark has had four interceptions through fall camp so far. He seems to have taken the next step with his game going into this season. "He’s been focusing on his technique and really just focusing on that," Catalon said. "You can see it translate to the field. He’s working his technique and he’s in the right position. I think he has a nose for the ball when it’s in the air. He’s always around it. He’s going to make a play. He’s had a really great camp, he’s been very consistent and the sky’s the limit for him if he keeps going the way he’s going."

Safety spot is really deep:

The Razorbacks have a lot of great players at safety and it starts with Jalen Catalon. "He makes a lot of plays," Pittman said. "I don’t know, he looks fast. Maybe to y’all, he’s always looked fast. But man, he looks fast." Simeon Blair and Jayden Johnson are two returning guys who will play plenty of ball, but Georgia transfer Latavious Brini is starting to come on as a difference maker. "Latavious Brini has been a great asset for us," Catalon said. "I mean, he's been doing a lot of great things during camp, picking up things really fast, and I feel comfortable with him being out there with us."

Terry Hampton continues to get better:

Pittman asked for more pass rush when he spoke at SEC Media Days in July. He said that Hampton has provided that this fall camp. "Hampton is hard to block," Pittman said. "I mean, he’s got built-in leverage. You’ve got to get down there and root him out. He’s got a high motor, a guy that has done a really good job in there." Wagner said that Hampton has great power on the inside. "Terry does a good job at disrupting with his power and that’s something that you see a lot in the SEC and he’s fitting right into the scheme perfectly of what coach Odom is trying to get out of that defensive line," Wagner said. "When they run those pick twists there, you’ve got to be really on it as you’re a tackle dragging because he’s going to come and try to rip your head off if you’re not. He’s just overall, I think he’s a great presence on that defensive line."

SPECIAL TEAMS TAKEAWAYS

Who will be kick and punt returners:

It is looking like AJ Green and Matt Landers are leading the pack at kickoff returners and Bryce Stephens will be the punt returner with Isaiah Sategna not very far behind. "You know, (it's) Bryce’s job right now," Pittman said. "But Sategna’s catching them, and Sategna is also returning kickoffs. Obviously, when you talk about them, they’re obviously moved up in the depth chart where you think they’re going to play at another position as well. And I think he’s earned that at the slot position. Him and Bryce - Sategna and Bryce, are battling out that #2 position there."

Who will kickoff:

Pittman said Cam Little is leading the competition as the kickoff guy, but special team coordinator Scott Fountain would like for Jake Bates to be the kickoff specialist. "It’s a competition," Pittman said. "Probably Cam has been the more consistent of the two, but it’s definitely a competition. For some reason Scott wants Bates to win it — he’s got to earn it — so Cam can concentrate on field goals. They’re really, really close in there. Bates just had some unfortunate kicks last week kicking off. He didn’t today, by the way.’"

