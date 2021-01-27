HawgBeat - Razorback director of recruiting takes job at Auburn

The Razorbacks are on the hunt for a new director of recruiting after the departure of second-year director Joshua Thompson to Auburn, first reported by Danny West.

Thompson came to Arkansas in the spring of 2019 under Chad Morris and was retained by Sam Pittman when he was hired ahead of the 2020 class's early signing day.

Thompson's role included keeping the coaches connected to recruits and their families, organizing transcripts, visits, HUDL film and more.

He helped Arkansas sign the 41st ranked 2020 class that was rebuilt in a hurry when Pittman arrived and the current 23rd ranked 2021 class with two 4-star signees.

Thompson came to Arkansas after time at ULL and Texas A&M, his alma mater.

Thompson's departure is the fourth major staff change this off-season.

Pittman's replaced wide receivers coach Justin Stepp who took the same role at South Carolina with Kenny Guiton from Colorado State, replaced first-year LBs coach and long-time JUCO head coach Rion Rhoades with analyst and former Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer and replaced first-year tight ends coach Jon Cooper with Tulane/Southern Miss offensive line coach and run game coordinator Cody Kennedy.

Stay locked on HawgBeat for more offseason football breaking news.