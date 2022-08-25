FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback redshirt junior defensive lineman Taylor Lewis entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple sources.

Lewis transferred to Arkansas from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif. — a junior college — over the offseason. He recorded 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in six games during his 2021 sophomore campaign. He was a unanimous first-team All-SCFA selection and also landed on the Region III All-California Community College team for his efforts.

As a freshman in 2019, he made 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in eight games.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 317 pound Chicago native chose the Hogs over offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Oregon State, Washington State, Missouri and others back in May.