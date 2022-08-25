Razorback DL Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback redshirt junior defensive lineman Taylor Lewis entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple sources.
Lewis transferred to Arkansas from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif. — a junior college — over the offseason. He recorded 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in six games during his 2021 sophomore campaign. He was a unanimous first-team All-SCFA selection and also landed on the Region III All-California Community College team for his efforts.
As a freshman in 2019, he made 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in eight games.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 317 pound Chicago native chose the Hogs over offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Oregon State, Washington State, Missouri and others back in May.
The loss of Lewis hurts Arkansas' depth on the defensive line, but he ran with the third team defense during media availabilities.
Lewis joins wideout Jaquayln Crawford as the two Hogs who have entered the portal since the start of fall camp.