Razorback DT commit Stephen Johnson breaks down decision to enroll early

"It was 110% a football decision because honestly, education is gonna come with the whole college thing, so you know we love - my mom was really the main one who was talking about it," Johnson said. "She wanted me to put in academics just so I can take summer classes just so I can keep my brain right."

Johnson, who committed to the Razorbacks back in June after his official visit, became the first of Sam Pittman's 12th-ranked '23 class to go public with his intentions to graduate early and begin his college career.