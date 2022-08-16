Razorback DT Terry Hampton's strength, experience standing out in fall camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback defensive tackle Terry Hampton did not have to travel far to reach his new football home over the offseason.

Hampton transferred to Fayetteville after spending four years in Jonesboro at Arkansas State. He provided immediate depth at a much-needed position on the Razorback defensive line, but now he is starting to make an impact on the field.

"A guy I really like on the defensive front and is playing his butt off is Terry Hampton," head coach Sam Pittman said after the first scrimmage of fall camp. "He's playing really good football right now for us. He just shows up all the time, everywhere."

Hampton played in just six games with the Red Wolves last season after being limited with an injury. He started all 11 games as a junior in 2020, recording 35 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

The El Dorado native did not announce he was transferring to Arkansas until May 1, but the late arrival hasn't hurt his stock much.

First-year defensive line coach Deke Adams said he really likes what he is seeing from Hampton through 10 days of fall camp.

"Terry’s been very impressive," Adams said. "This is the first opportunity, I guess during camp, to have the chance to see him in pads in person and all that. He’s strong. I guess you say he has heavy hands. … He has a defensive lineman aspect … He plays with great pad level … The maturity and all the different things he adds to the room, he’s been a great addition for us. We’re grateful to have him. He’s going to definitely be a big part of our success this year."

Razorback defensive lineman Eric Gregory said Hampton might not be the biggest guy on the line — 6-1, 315 pounds — but he is impressive.

"From what I've seen, Terry's been dominant, man," Gregory said. "Very dominant. He's more of a shorter guy, but he's not too short. So he has that power. He has that punch. He can pass rush, he can move. It's just, it's crazy just seeing how big he is, but he can move. It's crazy."

Though his play on the field has gotten the attention of coaches and teammates, its his work in the weight room that really impresses his peers.

"He's throwing four or five (hundred) for (bench) reps," Gregory said. "Just crazy. It's something that I can't do, basically. And it's just crazy just seeing how he's just throwing it up. Like, man, I wish I could do that. And then squat, his number's like 650 easily. Just, it's crazy. It's crazy."

Though he has been coaching football for over 20 years, Adams said Hampton is as strong of a player as he's seen.

"I think he eats the weights in the weight room," Adams said. "I mean, he is as strong as I’ve ever seen. I mean, he can have a guy in position and hip-toss him in a heartbeat. He’s very, very strong, like I said, and explosive in his movements"

Hampton and his group will hit the field for Day 11 of fall camp on Wednesday. For video coverage of fall camp visit the HawgBeat YouTube page.