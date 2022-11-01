Even though it's as healthy as it's been all season, the Arkansas Razorbacks' secondary could use some help.

The group ranks 129th out of 131 FBS teams in pass yards allowed this season (311.9). Injuries have caused some shifting around back there, including freshman receiver Quincey McAdoo moving to cornerback.

Starting corner Malik Chavis left the BYU game on Oct. 15 with a concussion, and Chavis did not make the trip last week to Auburn due to the lingering injury. Though head coach Sam Pittman said Chavis is back this week, his starting job might not be there for him.

"I think Chavis will battle with McAdoo to be perfectly honest with you," Pittman said Monday. "It’s time that we get (McAdoo) out there. He’s a good player and we’ve moved him over there for a reason and (not playing DB yet) has nothing to do with athletic ability, because he’s as talented as anybody over there."

Pittman said on Oct. 12 that McAdoo came to the staff and said he'd be more than happy to move to the secondary to help out, due to a flurry of injuries at the time. By then, fellow freshman receiver Sam Mbake had already moved to defensive back. McAdoo was dealing with a hand injury and was waiting to be cleared for practice.

Now, McAdoo — who changed from wearing No. 81 to No. 24 — is healed up and has proved enough to Pittman and the rest of the staff that he can make a difference.

"He played defensive back in high school as well as wide receiver," Pittman said on Oct. 26. "His hand seems to be healing up, as well, and he looks like a natural over there...It’s always a little different when somebody asks to move over versus you moving them. He saw an opportunity there and he’s taken full advantage of it. I like him a lot over there."

During the two media practice availabilities this week, McAdoo has ran as the first team cornerback. On Monday, he was spotted working with the starters in the scout period, and on Tuesday he ran alongside Dwight McGlothern at cornerback during the team's fastball period.

Pittman said the issue with McAdoo has never been the talent, it was just getting a feel for the position.

"It has everything with understanding what to do," Pittman said. "I believe we need to increase his reps at practice and give him an opportunity to get on the field."

Whether McAdoo will start this Saturday against Liberty or not remains to be seen. But, it sounds like he might finally get some in-game looks in the secondary.

The Hogs and Flames will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.