Coming in as one of the most elite groups of wide receiver rookies anywhere in the country, Arkansas's four 4-star wideouts did not disappoint on day one.

Trey Knox (6'5") and Shamar Nash (6'3") had already practiced during the spring but day one of fall camp was the first time T.Q. Jackson (6'4") and Treylon Burks (6'3") were on the field with them and they were a vision even Chad Morris was a bit mesmerized by. They are the four largest wide receivers on the team.

"I wanted to see what it looked like, and to look over than and go, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve definitely increased some size,’ which we had to have," Morris said. "Watching them out there performing, it was different. It was a lot different. We’ve got some guys that are really running, they’re really pushing each other. That was by design, we had to go get bigger and faster."

While Jackson and Burks were just getting acclimated, Knox was dancing, singing and even coaching his teammates up during practice. It's not every day a freshman comes in steps up the way that he has and his vocal nature has been encouraged by the staff.

"We tell our guys all the time, ‘When we recruit you, we want you to be you,'" Morris said. "If you wear a cowboy hat and a big belt buckel, come in here wearing a cowboy hat and a big belt buckel. Don’t come in here and be somebody you’re not. And Trey Knox, he smiles because he loves life.

"He gets everybody smiling, so not only is this a really good football player, but this is a young man that has come in and raises the standard in that room with everybody. He has made some of those guys who may be on that second tier, he’s pushing them and elevating them. Not just him, be we’ve got a lot of these young guys that are coming in that are doing that."

Arkansas hasn't had a receiver put up more than 1,000 yards since 2012 but all four freshmen have sky high potential and the work ethic to match.

"We brought them in here to challenge, to push, to create competition because we know it would make everybody better. For day one, we’ve seen that."