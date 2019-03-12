Chad Morris and the Razorbacks hosted more talented athletes on Saturday than they ever have before and have continued hosting prospects this week that couldn't make it this weekend.

One in-state prospect, Jashaud Stewart, called the Hogs Saturday night but we'll be waiting for more commitments perhaps for another few days or even weeks until the first official visit weekend of the spring on April 5.

After catching up with plenty of recruits who visited, and seeing who didn't make it, I have the latest on how I think the Hogs' prospects are trending for them now: