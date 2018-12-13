HawgBeat.com

Fayetteville police arrested redshirt sophomore linebacker Demetrius "Dee" Walker Wednesday night and he was charged with five drug-related counts including the possession of two controlled substances and the delivery of a controlled substance while in simultaneous possession of a firearm.

He was booked by Washington County at 10:50 p.m. and he'll have a hearing on Dec. 14 at 12:45 p.m.

“We are aware of charges involving Demetrius Walker, a student-athlete on our football team," the UA athletics department said in a statement. "The student-athlete has been suspended from our football program indefinitely, and we will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate fully with any related legal and campus processes. Our continued expectation is that our student-athletes conduct themselves and represent the University of Arkansas in an appropriate manner at all times.”

Walker's arrest is the third under Arkansas head coach Chad Morris who had two players arrested and charged for D.U.I. before the 2018 season began. Both Mike Woods and Ryder Lucas were suspended from playing in the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

The Georgia native was a member of the 2016 signing class and after redshirting his freshman year, he played 41 snaps in 2017, mostly on special teams, and 145 snaps in 2018.

As a sophomore, Walker was the third-string outside linebacker behind senior Dre Greenlaw and true freshman Bumper Pool. He was a consensus 3-star prospect out of Colquitt County High School.

With the team already full to the brim on projected scholarships for 2019, Walker could potentially free up another spot with this arrest despite receiving praise from Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis toward the end of the season.

