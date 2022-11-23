FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John on Tuesday, and he was released on bond Wednesday morning.

St. John had a warrant out for his arrest since Sept. 8, 2021, for theft of property, a Class D felony. The redshirt sophomore was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, more than 14 months after Deputy Clerk Natalia Metcalf issued the warrant.

The alleged theft occurred on or about March 14, 2021, according to FPD Detective Phillip Lee in a sworn affidavit. St. John took the victim's cell phone without permission and used it to send himself $800 via CashApp. The cell phone was valued at $900, bringing the total value above $1,000, the threshold for felony classification.

Last December, St. John entered the transfer portal as the Razorbacks were preparing for the Outback Bowl against Penn State. He returned to the team the next day, despite the active arrest warrant. St. John has seen action in all 11 games this season, but has yet to log a start in two years in an Arkansas uniform.

St. John's bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington County detention intake report. He is supposed to appear Dec. 9 in the Washington County Circuit Court.

"We are aware of the charges against Jalen St. John," Pittman said in a statement issued through a UA spokesperson Wednesday. "He has been suspended indefinitely while we gather more information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine his status with our program moving forward."