HawgBeat - Razorback nation responds to final let down of 2020 after canceled bowl

There was no doubt the Razorbacks deserved to play in a bowl game this season. They made it through all 10 SEC games, winning three for the first time since 2016, and earned their bid to the Mercari Texas Bowl.

It was supposed to be an opportunity for Arkansas to build momentum after a rough end to the regular season against Alabama and the team was all bought in to play the TCU Horned Frogs, skipping holidays with their families to practice. Unfortunately, COVID19 issues within the TCU program put a stop to those plans. The Texas Bowl is now one of 18 bowl games not taking place this season.

A stunned Razorback nation reacted to the news as Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman put out their statements, marking the official end of the 2020 season.

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman: “We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team. We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”

Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek: “We are disappointed that our student-athletes will not have an opportunity to compete against TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl. In what has been one of the most unusual seasons in college football history, our student-athletes made incredible sacrifices and earned the opportunity to safely compete in 10 games during the 2020 football season. That is a tremendous credit to them and the efforts of Coach Sam Pittman, his staff, our medical team and the leadership of Commissioner Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference. We look forward to taking the field again for the 2021 season.”

The reactions are filled with disbelief, sadness and anger, but also hope for an even brighter 2021: