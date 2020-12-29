HawgBeat - Razorback nation responds to final let down of 2020 after canceled bowl

Razorback nation responds to final let down of 2020 after canceled bowl
There was no doubt the Razorbacks deserved to play in a bowl game this season. They made it through all 10 SEC games, winning three for the first time since 2016, and earned their bid to the Mercari Texas Bowl.
It was supposed to be an opportunity for Arkansas to build momentum after a rough end to the regular season against Alabama and the team was all bought in to play the TCU Horned Frogs, skipping holidays with their families to practice. Unfortunately, COVID19 issues within the TCU program put a stop to those plans. The Texas Bowl is now one of 18 bowl games not taking place this season.
A stunned Razorback nation reacted to the news as Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman put out their statements, marking the official end of the 2020 season.
Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman: “We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team. We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”
Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek: “We are disappointed that our student-athletes will not have an opportunity to compete against TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl. In what has been one of the most unusual seasons in college football history, our student-athletes made incredible sacrifices and earned the opportunity to safely compete in 10 games during the 2020 football season. That is a tremendous credit to them and the efforts of Coach Sam Pittman, his staff, our medical team and the leadership of Commissioner Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference. We look forward to taking the field again for the 2021 season.”
The reactions are filled with disbelief, sadness and anger, but also hope for an even brighter 2021:
. @TCUFootball Y'all scared or what pic.twitter.com/WwInCuZV2P— Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) December 29, 2020
Frustrating end to the season but next year will be even better #woopig https://t.co/Vx25XgXWJe— Dalton Wagner (@DaltonWagner78) December 29, 2020
Thank you to all the fans and supporters for a great year of Razorback football. It didn’t end the way we wanted it, but we will be back even stronger next year! #WPS #1ELEVEN— Jordan C. Silver (@jordansilver88) December 29, 2020
https://t.co/XUdwUvcfKF pic.twitter.com/kQW3szCuVC— Coach Cody Vincent (@CodyVincent) December 29, 2020
🥺— Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) December 29, 2020
Hopefully this is the last “Hogs gon’ Hog” event of 2020... https://t.co/N6rgk8n7vp— pinto (@pinto479) December 29, 2020
Central Arkansas can be there by supper, @RazorbackFB— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 29, 2020
Disappointed that we won’t get to see this team compete again this season, but damn am I proud of the way our players, coaches and staff fought to make things happen all season. The future on The Hill is bright! https://t.co/DgqX8nv7N8— Brooks Cockrell (@The_Broox) December 29, 2020
Canceling the bowl game two days before? I think TCU knew Arkansas was about to beat their ass! Was looking forward to that.— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) December 29, 2020
If TCU cancels, can we not play Iowa since Mizzou canceled? I’m pissed— T J D (@oledavis20) December 29, 2020
Barrett: This day feels like it did when they canceled they postseason in college basketball last year. Just so disappointing to see the season come to an end like this.— John R Nabors 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BuzzJohnNabors) December 29, 2020
Feel bad these guys missed Christmas and their families to practice this long for the game to get cancelled! I know it was a dream to play in a bowl game for most but yall still earned one. Love 🌹🐗 #WPS— Gabe Richardson (@gbiz_6) December 29, 2020
As I told our team this afternoon, COVID has taught us all a number of valuable lessons, but none more important than the true character one shows when facing adversity and tough challenges. Our football program did not back down from one challenge this season! #OneRazorback— Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) December 29, 2020
Pulling into Houston to see this news 😫 https://t.co/ofrOQitNCP— Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) December 29, 2020
All these at once right now...man. This could have been HUGE for us pic.twitter.com/g8HIAPbwzW— Petey Pablo (@hogfan42069) December 29, 2020
2020 said here's one for the road https://t.co/tWkji8c172— Ryan Folkes (@RyanFolkes) December 29, 2020
https://t.co/Xi6CP20fQp pic.twitter.com/yROJ0I4vJy— WarMachine2013 (@WarMachine2013) December 29, 2020
We wanted to play! 😢 https://t.co/cMstVIYghm— Dorian Gerald (@dorianmgerald) December 29, 2020
It’s kool we’ll just make anotha one next year😉— 3️⃣ (@Koilann) December 29, 2020
With the Texas Bowl canceled, through no fault of their own the Arkansas senior class looks like it will be the first at Arkansas to go without a bowl in 4 years since 1958.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2020
As my man Chris Rock said...”Grand Opening..Grand Closing” On our way back to the “Ville” https://t.co/LE2wxnfwDp— Quinn Grovey (@quinngrovey4) December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Not the way I wanted the @RazorbackFB season to end for these guys, but damn I’m proud.— RachAel Harris 🐗 (@racaldwe) December 29, 2020
Thank you to Razorback Nation for their support this season. We felt it every game! pic.twitter.com/DScJAjLfQm
Really sucks... but next year is going to be super fun 🤝 https://t.co/B378NaqaVG— Ricky Stromberg (@Stromburski) December 29, 2020