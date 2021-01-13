HawgBeat - Razorback offer Braeden Moore gaining steam on the recruiting trail

Arkansas offered a scholarship to 6-foot-8 wing/forward Braeden Moore on Saturday. He is currently a three-star prospect outside the Rivals150, but that could soon change with his growing list of high major offers and high level of production.

The Tennessee prospect has added offers from Kansas, Missouri, and Houston since earning his Arkansas offer. Coach Clay Moser has been in touch with Moore since July of 2020 and has discussed how his game would fit in with the program.

“[The staff talked about how] my shooting could really open up the team.”

As far as what he is looking for in a program, Moore said he is just “looking for the right culture and fit.”

“A right culture would be a place where the players focus more on the team success than the individual success." Moore said. "Culture includes campus life, players personalities, etc. I want to be part of a family. Fit would be a place where my style of play fits well into the team. Fit also includes, coaching style, roster needs, academics.”

Based on Razorback Head Coach Eric Musselman’s track record and year and a half at Arkansas, Moore would fit right in with the style of play.