HawgBeat - Players indicate Odom to remain at Arkansas, Walker tips off year two

It took a little creative interpretation at first but after a few more minutes and a couple more Twitter posts, it's clear Razorback players have tipped off that defensive coordinator Barry Odom won't be leaving Arkansas for Texas, or any other program, after his first year on the Hill.

Junior safety Joe Foucha first tweeted "THEY THOUGHT," assumed to be short for something like... "they thought he'd leave" (along with a laughing emoji). He then retweeted his own message from mid December when seniors like Grant Morgan and Myron Cunningham were announcing their 2021 season returns. That tweet read: "It’s starting to look like our whole team staying lol that’s gone be wicked."

Up to that point, it still wasn't 100% clear who Foucha was referring to given that strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was also reported to have interviewed at South Carolina for Shane Beamer's new staff. Walker cleared the air on his own (private) Instagram, posting a photo captioned "Year 2," on Tuesday as well.

Second team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon cleared up any confusion a few minutes later, sharing this post: