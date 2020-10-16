HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Andrew Chamblee, Mumu Bin-Wahad, Kelvin Banks

Razorback Recruit Roundup: Andrew Chamblee, Mumu Bin-Wahad, Kelvin Banks
The Razorbacks are already going full steam ahead on their 2022 recruiting class with 20 spots filled for the 2021 class. The Hogs have offered more than 200 rising juniors from more than 20 different states around the country.
Get to know some of the top targets in the Razorback recruit roundup:
Arkansas native Andrew Chamblee is already a familiar prospect to Arkansas football fans. Chamblee, a 6-foot-6 292-pound offensive tackle from Maumelle, Arkansas, was one of the first in-state offers given by the Hogs in the 2022 class.
Currently, at 11 offers, Chamblee insisted he wants to visit all of the schools that offered him when he is allowed to but feels as if the Razorbacks are calling his name.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news