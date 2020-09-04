HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Jerrale Powers, Omari Evans, Rashod Dubinion

Get to know some of the top targets in the Razorback recruit roundup:

The Razorbacks are already going full steam ahead on their 2022 recruiting class with 20 spots filled for the 2021 class. The Hogs have offered more than 200 rising juniors from more than 20 different states around the country.

Rashod Dubinion is a junior running back at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. As a Rivals250 athlete, he's far from an unknown. He's up to 32 offers total, including a slew from the SEC.

“I don’t have a top school yet,” Dubinion said. “I’m not really worried about the offers, I just want to keep my mind on the upcoming season.”

Cedar Grove is the former home of Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith, so naturally he's all over the rising star. That connection has put Fayetteville on the map for Dubinion.

“I am looking at visiting Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee as of right now,” Dubinion noted. “I would also love to visit an Arkansas game in the future after this season.

“Arkansas is really cool, they have REAL coaches and that is what I love the most about them.”

To help take his game to the next level, the 5-foot-10, 173-pound back wants to add mass.

“I’ve been working on my speed and gaining weight mostly,” Dubinion said. “Now that fall camp has started its time to work on my game more.”

Dubinion’s first game of the shortened season is on October 2. Cedar Grove will take on 7A Milton High School.

Despite offers from many in the SEC, Dubinion hasn't yet received the coveted in-state offer from the Georgia Bulldogs, so his talents are still very much up for grabs.